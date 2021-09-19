Your Fashion Guide to Plus Size Styling

Today we want to showcase our fashion guide to plus size styling. It is fortunate enough to note that fashion designers of recent times have started catering to the curvy glory of real women, irrespective of their size. Being a plus-size woman, it is easier to locate the most stylish pieces that perfectly hug your gorgeous curves when you’re sure of which silhouettes and cuts to choose. Regardless of your size, shape, or skin tone, you can always look amazing wearing something that is tailored for your proportions, whether plus size jeans or a dress.

Previously, stylists, fashion experts, and your friends may have convinced you about certain specific style guidelines if you’re a plus-size woman. Have you been believing in them till-date? If yes, get ready to bring about a change in your beliefs. Here are a few busted myths on plus-size styling guidelines.

Old Guideline: Don’t choose white

New Guideline : A garment can turn out to be flattering due to its fit and never due to its color. Just as black may not make you look smaller if you don’t get the right fit, white doesn’t make you look bigger if you choose the right pieces. To go by plus-size stylist, Susan Moses, average women can opt for white jeans and white dresses. However, they should steer clear of any thin or light fabric that highlights your body. Choose materials with structure and substance as they will offer that extra support and also make sure your undergarments don’t play peekaboo whenever you sweat.

Old Guideline: Bright prints and colors will lure unrequited attention and make you look bigger

New Guideline : There can never be any specific rule as long as the color is concerned. You just have to ensure that the color you wear augments your complexion. If you’re a red-lover, even bright red can have a slimming impact on you provided the fit and cut flatters your body proportions. With regards to prints, ensure they’re in the right balance with the scale of the body. If a plus-size woman wears a tiny print, the print might not be noticed. According to Moses, try watercolor prints where one color merges into another. This can be extremely flattering to your body.

Old Guideline: Button-down shirts are too blunt

New Guideline: Stylist Nicole Brewer says button-down shirts aggravate the look of your curves. Shop around for a shirt that has design and stretch details that create shapes like ruching, darts, and wrapping. In order to create an even more slender and slim look, you can create layers by adding a cardigan or a jacket, or a blazer on top of the shirt. This diminishes the apparent size of your waist and gives an illusion of an elongated look

Old Guideline: Monochrome dresses always give a slimming look

New Guideline : Monochrome can actually work like magic by creating a lean, long, and continual look but simply wearing random pieces in the same color can give you a sloppy appearance. To avoid falling into the trap, try and play with various fabrics. Add something with substance or chiffon material and then accessorize it with a pop of colors instead of wearing the same color from head to toe. If you’re someone who loves to wear nudes, make sure you don’t choose a color that is exactly similar to your skin tone as there won’t be any delineation between your skin and your clothes.

Old Guideline: Stay away from stripes!

New Guideline : Don’t be chaotic about staying away from stripes. Stripes have always earned a bad reputation but there are few justifications. Straight, horizontal and chunky bands won’t help anyone with any favor. Nevertheless, there is a universe of stripes that plus-sizes can use for creating that optical illusion. Asymmetrical stripes can make you look smaller.

So, if you’re a plus-size waiting to adopt the right style statement that complements your body, start believing in the above-mentioned style guidelines.

