Your Ultimate Guide to the Septum Piercing

Did you know that 19% of people have nose piercings including septum piercings? In fact, it is one of the most popular places to get a piercing other than the navel and the ear lobes. One of the things that makes a septum piercing so great is that it can be a great accessory for both men and women.

However, if you’ve never gotten a septum piercing done before, you may be wondering what it’s like and what you should expect. Fortunately, you’ve clicked on the right article to have all of your septum nose piercing questions answered.

By the end of this article, you’ll no longer be asking yourself, “How much is a septum piercing? How long will it take to heal?” Once you’re done reading, you’ll be able to decide if a septum piercing is right for you. To start off our discussion, let’s see what a septum piercing is exactly.

What Is a Septum Piercing

A septum piercing, as the name suggests, pierces the septum which is a thin barrier of cartilage that separates your two nostrils. Virtually any kind of jewelry can be used for this piercing location from barbells to hoops. It is also a very prominent location on the face, allowing you to express yourself with whichever type of jewelry you choose for your septum piercing.

When choosing jewelry for your septum piercing, you will want to opt for 14k gold or higher. You can also try titanium jewelry. The reason why you will want jewelry of these metals is that other metals can cause skin irritation.

Even gold of lower quality can cause skin irritation. This is because lower quality gold such as 10k gold contains a lot of nickel that is not good for your skin. Gold at 14k or above, on the other hand, is hypoallergenic.

Anyone can get a septum piercing and most people will not have any complications resulting from the piercing. However, not all septums are the same. Most people have septums that have an additional, thinner flap of skin known as the columella.

This columella is what most piercers prefer to pierce since it is thinner and won’t cause you as much pain. However, some people are born without columella which means the cartilage of the septum itself will need piercing. This can be more painful than piercing the columella, but it will otherwise produce the same results, except for the fact that it will take a longer period of time to heal.

So, now that you know what a septum piercing is, what can you expect from the piercing procedure?

Understanding the Septum Piercing Process

The septum piercing process all starts with choosing the right piercer. You, of course, will preferably not want to choose a shady piercer in a decrepit septum piercing jewelry shop. Instead, try searching on the internet for piercers that have plenty of good reviews.

You could also try asking around for references from people you know. This will help you make the best decision when choosing a piercer for you. By choosing a good piercer, you can be sure that your piercer will treat you well and that your piercing will go as it should and any risks such as infection will be low.

Once you’ve found your piercer and you’re ready to get your septum pierced, you’ll have to show your ID and most likely file some paperwork. This, however, should not take long. Once you’re finished, you’ll be able to start the process of getting your septum piercing.

Your piercer will likely have you lie down in a reclining chair or on a table so they have better access to your nose. Your piercer will then disinfect the area of your nose that is going to be pierced. This step is important since your nose is full of bacteria.

If this bacteria is not disinfected as it should be, it could increase your risk of infection. Once this step is complete, it is time to pierce your septum. This can happen in different ways.

The Details of Getting a Septum Piercing

Some piercers may prefer to use the freehand technique that only involves a needle to pierce your septum. Other piercers may prefer to use forceps to hold open your nostrils and give better access to your septum. Other piercers may prefer to use a small, hollow tube known as a receiving tube.

This tube presses against one side of the septum while the needle pierces the other side then enters the tube as it pierces through the septum. This makes it easier to pierce the right area of the septum. During the piercing process, it is important that certain sanitary procedures be followed.

For example, your piercer should be wearing disposable gloves and the needle used to pierce your septum should be clean. Once a hole pierces the septum, the jewelry you chose will enter into the hole. Luckily, this entire procedure should only last a minute or two.

Because it is so quick, any pain you feel will also be very quick. Some people who get septum piercings even say that the pain is so mild that it can be described as more of a discomfort than pain. To reduce the pain as much as possible, it is best to stay relaxed rather than tense up as you anticipate the needle piercing your septum.

How much you pay will depend on where you get your piercing and what kind of jewelry you choose. The price might also depend on the experience of your piercer. A piercer that has been working for decades will cost more than one who has been piercing for a few months.

You will usually not pay any more than $100. After you get your septum pierced, the next step is taking care of the piercing so it heals well.

How to Care For Your Septum Piercing

Before you leave the piercing shop, your piercer will most likely give you some instructions on how to care for your new piercing and your septum jewelry. Keeping the hole in your septum clean is just as important as keeping your jewelry clean. If your jewelry becomes dirty for whatever reason and you put it back in your nose while your piercing is still healing, this could lead to an infection.

While you are recovering, you should clean your septum piercing several times per day with a saline solution. You can buy this solution at stores but you can also make your own with some salt and water. Make sure you boil your water and add a bit of salt, let the water cool, and then soak your jewelry in the solution.

This will make sure that any harmful bacteria on the jewelry will die off and will not be introduced into your piercing. Then, be sure to clean your nose with the same solution. Some people may spray it into their nose while others may decide to soak their nose in a bowl of the saline solution.

You should do this at least twice a day, although some people recommend three to six times a day, especially while your piercing is brand new. However, be careful not to clean your nose too often. This can lead to the inside of your nose becoming dry and crusty.

Your piercing can take up to two months to heal, so it is important to keep cleaning your piercing regularly during this time. Even once your piercing is healed, it is still important to clean it, though you can clean it less often and use water without salt.

What if You Get an Infection

If you ignore the aftercare steps explained above, you are increasing your risk of infection which can quickly become a serious problem. Normally, as you heal, the pain of your piercing should lessen. If it becomes worse with time, this might be one of the first signs of an infection.

Other signs include discharge coming from the piercing, an abscess, or a bad smell coming from the piercing. In more severe cases, you may also develop a fever. If you experience any of these signs, it is important to call your doctor at once and have the infection treated before it gets any worse.

Even if you don’t have an infection, you may experience pain if your body rejects the jewelry you chose. This often happens with jewelry that contains metal that can irritate the skin such as nickel. If this happens, opt for a more hypoallergenic piece of jewelry.

Your Septum Piercing Guide

By the end of this article, you should know all you need to know about what it’s like to get a septum piercing. With this information, you can better decide if getting a septum piercing sounds right for you.

