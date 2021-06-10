Reheating Your Cooking Skills: 7 Tips Every Beginner Chef Should Know

Today we want to provide you 7 tips every beginner chef should know. Whether you’re learning to cook or reheating your cooking chops, whipping up a homemade meal can be a daunting task. Despite the blood, sweat, and apron stains involved, preparing a slow-cooked chicken or simmering a stew can be an enriching and delicious experience—despite your amateur chef skills. Check out these simple tips and complete your transformation from sous chef to superb chef.

Don’t buy into the microwave stigma

Microwaves have a bit of a bad rap, but don’t let that get to you. Microwaves are an excellent tool for the aspiring chef and make cooking very accessible for skill level. Overall, microwaves are very versatile. From reheating to cooking and steaming, there’s a microwave setting for every meal.

Additionally, microwaves take up very little space, making them perfect for people with small kitchens. Microwaves like Goedeker’s make creating microwave-friendly meals fast and easy. For those chefs in the making in the market for a new microwave oven, keep your appetite up for a microwave oven that meets your wattage, size, and price preferences.

Once you have your oven-mitted hands on a reliable microwave, give microwave-friendly recipes a go. Quick and simple microwave meals such as perfectly poached eggs, delicious steamed vegetables, and even decadent desserts are just a few button-presses away. No time wasted waiting for the oven to preheat, and since microwaves take up less energy than a traditional stove, you’ll save some money on your electric bill.

Read the recipe

This tip may seem pretty obvious, but it’s an important tip, nonetheless. Make sure you read over the entire recipe before beginning to cook. That way, you can avert kitchen disasters, like realizing halfway through preparing your meal that you are missing a crucial ingredient. For optimal success, check your recipe carefully for any time-sensitive instructions, such as marinating the meat overnight. Additionally, ensure that the recipe at hand doesn’t require any specialized tools, such as a specific cake tin.

Gather supplies before you start

You don’t want to be halfway through cooking a challenging recipe and realize you forgot an essential ingredient, forcing you to scramble to the nearest grocery store. By gathering all of the ingredients, bowls, and pans you need before beginning, you ensure a more calm cooking experience. As an extra tip, put things away as you use them, making cleaning up the kitchen later a much less daunting task.

Use good knives

Dull knives are more dangerous than properly sharpened knives. Ensure to keep your knives in good working order, and store them properly when not in use.

Remain attentive

While you’re waiting for a pan to preheat or a pot to boil, it can be tempting to step away from the kitchen for just a moment. However, it’s essential to remain close to the kitchen while cooking in case of a problem. The consequences of leaving your kitchen unattended range from burnt food to fire, neither of which you want.

Store things correctly

Where you keep your food plays a pivotal role in the success of your recipe. Make sure to have shelf-stable foods in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. You should store herbs and spices in a cabinet rather than on the back of the stove because the heat may impact them adversely.

Use good ingredients

It just makes sense that when you use better ingredients, your food will taste better too. When at your local grocery, keep an eye out for fresh fruits and vegetables to include in your meals. Consider splurging on better cuts of meat that are more juicy and tender. Soon you’ll get a feel for what types of ingredients you love best.

Wrap up

Cooking is for everyone, and even beginner chefs can create excellent meals you’ll be proud to show off.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons