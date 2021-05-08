While many of us unfortunately may not be able to celebrate Mother’s Day with our family this year due to COVID, there are many contact free gift options that can help bring you closer together, even across the country. Here are 4 socially distanced Mother’s Day gift ideas!

1. Multi-Angle Extendable Desk Phone Stand by Multitasky

Make your video chats with your loved ones easier with this convenient phone stand. Compatible with every model of iPhone and Android, your mom will surely appreciate the newfound accessibility to your face and voice. Coming in five different colors, you might as well make things stylish while you’re at it.

2. Kast TV Subscription

Like an advanced version of Netflix’s Telepathy, Kast TV allows you to simultaneously watch your favorite (ad free) T.V shows, movies, and videos with your loved one from any location. It also has an audio feature where you can chat to each other during streaming (if you can tolerate movie talkers). While some content on the website is free to anyone, a premium subscription is ideal to access something both you and your mom agree on.

3. Skylight Digital Photo Frame

Since many of our parents don’t have access to smartphones, Skylight PhotoFrame is the perfect way to stay connected throughout the day. The owner of the gadget receives multiple digital photos from the sender instantly in a simple, classy device that goes perfectly with any piece of furniture in the house. With an easy set up for even the most technologically impaired, your mother will surely be thankful for the unlimited visual updates on your life.

4. MasterClass Mother’s Day Deal

What better way to give thanks to the woman who taught you everything than giving her an opportunity to learn something she’s passionate about? Masterclass is an online education platform that offers tutorials and lectures on a vast array of subjects with some of the most expert leaders in their fields. Topics include cooking, photography, gardening, and many more. This Mother’s Day, they have a “Buy One, Get One for Mom, Free” deal where you can take a class together. Hurry up- the offer ends soon!

