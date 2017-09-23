Say goodbye to sun-kissed skin, bikinis, flip-flops, and day trips to the beach. Summer has left, and cooler weather has arrived! While we’re sad to see the warm weather go, it’s time to focus on revitalizing our strands once again. From swimming in pools and oceans to constantly being in the sun for long periods of time, summer can damage your hair more than you think. We chatted with Cutler Salon owner and stylist Rodney Cutler to help us bring our hair back to life for the cooler weather. Here, Cutler shares his top five tips for restoring damaged summer hair.









Try a Hair Mask

“Deep conditioning is always recommended,” says Cutler. “Try Redken’s pH Bonder Post Service Protector ($16) to moisturize strands and maintain a healthy pH balance. Hair pH should be around 4.4 – 5.5; any higher or lower could cause excess bacteria to build-up or frizz.”

Protect Hair

“Protect hair from further damage with Cutler’s Protectant Treatment Spray ($24). This light treatment detangles, softens, and protects hair from heat styling. A must-have for all hair types!” says Cutler.

Get a Cut

“Get rid of damaged ends and test out a celeb-approved lob for fall.”

Ditch the Elastic

“Give your hair a break from the ponytail,” says Cutler. “During summer months, hair is pulled all over, often tied up multiple times a day with an elastic. Not even the gentlest elastic can prevent breakage caused at the crown from constant pulling.”

Braid It Back

“If pulling hair back is a must, opt for a low braid,” says Cutler. “Maintain a natural part instead of tugging hair all the way back. (Bonus tip: before braiding, apply a deep conditioner and leave it in for ultimate hydration.)”

You can find Rodney Cutler and his team of top-notch stylists all over New York City: Cutler Soho, Cutler Salon Park Avenue, Cutler Brooklyn, Licari Cutler Salon, and Licari Cutler at Domenico Vacca.

5 Tips For Restoring Damaged Summer Hair: Featured image courtesy of Hairzoo @hairzoo on Flickr