After a long, cold winter, your skin certainly isn’t the only part of you that needs some TLC. Just as our skin is exposed to frigid temperatures, forceful winds, and snow, our hair is too. Luckily, we have access to the Internet, where there is constantly new research and products proven to restore our beloved locks. Bring your hair back to life with these products, tried and trusted so you can have beautiful hair just in time for Spring!

Oil

There’s a reason why coconut oil is constantly being buzzed about. While it can be used for blemishes, skin, nails, alternative makeup remover, and more, COCO&CO.’s 100% beauty grade coconut oil leaves you with silky, healthy hair.

Mask

While you’re catching up on your favorite TV shows with a face mask, don’t forget to do the same for your hair. Bosley Professional Strength Strengthening Hair Masque is a moisturizing deep conditioning masque that provides intense moisture and shine for dull, dry, brittle hair. Containing shea butters, avocado oils, and mangos, this hair mask is guaranteed to improve locks.

Shampoo

Switch out your old shampoo with Bosley Professional Strength Nourishing Shampoo. This gentle, sulfate free shampoo removes excess oil and dirt while reconditioning and rejuvenating the scalp, leaving you with smooth, healthy hair.

Leave-In Treatment

Seal the deal with It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in product. This magical treatment repairs dry damaged hair, controls frizz, prevents split ends, and more. After one use, you’ll be sure to notice how soft your hair looks and feels.

Bring Life Back To Your Hair with These Products: Photos Courtesy of bosleypro.com, ulta,com, amazon.com, sleekshop.com