Hot chocolate, fuzzy socks, the smell of pine trees, and gift shopping are a few of our favorite things during the holidays here at Cliché. With so many things on our to-do list, we tend to neglect our nails, leaving them bare without a colorful coat of polish. But do not fret; Essie and Zoya nail polish have changed the game with their Winter 2017 collections, inspiring us to end the year the only way we know how: glamorous and classy. While you’re picking up a shade or two for yourself, don’t forget to stuff your besties’ stockings, too! Snack on Santa’s favorite cookies and read on for trendy holiday nail looks.

Essie Winter 2017 Collection

Whether you’re celebrating a holiday or the end of the year, Essie has the perfect six shades to match any festivity and mood. Pucker up for a midnight kiss with ‘On Your Mistletoes’ and ring in the new year with ‘Ring in the Bling.’ Even better, all shades will be available in both gel and enamel.

Shade Names: Ring in the Bling; Be Cherry!; Suit & Tied; Social-Lights; On Your Mistletoes; New Year, New Hue.

Available for $9/ea at essie.com.

Zoya Winter 2017 Collection

Being moody has never been so stylish! With the Party Girls collection, you can be both mysterious and electric, guaranteeing a second glance from friends and family. Pick from 12 unique tones and be the star of any holiday party this season.

Shade Names: Blake, Isadora, Landon, Delaney, Danielle, Kelsey, Sheri, Fallon, Ming, Tawny,

Solstice, Nadia. Available for $10/ea at zoya.com.

The Holiday Nail Polish Collections You Must Have: Photos courtesy of Essie.com and Zoya.com