Learn How to Get the Coolest Hairstyles From Davines

Just because we are in the colder months doesn’t mean we can’t daydream about the hairstyles we’re yearning to rock once the flowers start blooming once again. Hair expert Joseph DiMaggio for Davines partnered with KUHO and KITH for New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 and it has inspired us to try something unique here at Cliché. Read on for hair inspiration and tips on how to achieve these looks directly from the master himself.

GET THE LOOK: KITH SS18

Inspiration: Multifunctional lifestyle brand and progressive retail establishment KITH is bringing sleek to a whole new level. KITH thinks outside the box for both men and women by providing streetwear style with influences from soccer, skiing, basketball, and various high-impact sports. Looking both cool and stylish has never been easier..

Look 1: Sleek Through the Streets

Starting with dry hair, apply vigorous amounts of Davines Your Hair Assistant Blowdry Primer to the roots, and then swipe and feather out from the midshaft to ends. The swipe and feather technique means not spraying in a concentrated area, but making sure to swipe from right to left or from roots to end, spraying to ensure the product is distributed evenly. Blow dry hair straight off the center part and finish with Davines Your Hair Assistant Definition Mist .

Look 2: Sport Braid

Repeat steps in Look 1. Pull hair straight back into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic. Apply vigorous amounts of Davines Your Hair Assistant Definition Mist and a little bit of Your Hair Assistant Blowdry Primer through the lengths of the ponytail. Create a tight three-strand low braid, leaving out a 1” section of hair, and secure with an elastic on the end. Wrap the 1” section around the ponytail base to cover elastic and pin in place. Finish using Davines This Is a Medium Hairspray to lock look in.

Get The Look: KUHO SS18

Inspiration: In a fast-paced and hectic world, we need a moment or two to pause, relax, and enjoy life. That’s where KUHO comes in. KUHO’s Spring/Summer 2018 line derives meaning from the art of slowing down, a perfect match for this hair look consisting of various textures such as an edged crimp and relaxed waves giving off care-free vibes.

Look 3: Lived-in Leisure

Prep clean, wet hair by lightly misting with Davines Your Hair Assistant Blow Dry Primer . Blow dry smooth with a round brush; it doesn’t need to be perfectly straight or even. In 1-2” sections, apply Davines This Is A Medium Hairspray throughout the length to add body. Use interchangeable techniques with a flat-iron and assorted curling irons to add in texture. Various techniques include: Vertical twisted barrel curl (option to flat iron out or not) A flat “S” wave that is created by weaving the hair section through a flat iron in an “S” pattern and moving/twisting the length as the flat iron moves down Crimping, using the hard edge of a flat iron, in alternating motions Wrapping the mid-section of the length around a curling wand and combing out Finger-comb all hair and finish with a light misting of Davines Your Hair Assistant Definition Mist , followed by Davines This Is A Dry Texturizer .



