“No Makeup” Makeup: The Perfect Mix of Casual & Put Together For Fall

Let’s face it: mastering the “no makeup” makeup look can be more difficult than we anticipate at times. To achieve the perfect “no makeup” look, consider changing up your skincare routine by incorporating products from D A P H N E and LASHFOOD. Once your skin is healthy and prepared, let LASHFOOD and La Roche-Posay invade your makeup bags with gentle skincare-infused makeup to give you a flawless complexion. Read on to rock a beautiful “no makeup” makeup look with products that help you achieve the perfect mix of casual and put together for fall.

Start With The Basics

D A P H N E Perfect Illuminating Facial ($365): Facials are as good as they sound. Allow your skin to be cleansed, exfoliated, and fresh with D A P H N E’s Perfect Illuminating Facial. With this comes a lifting technique by using highly concentrated products, anti-aging eye treatment, and non-surgical facelift toning. Say goodbye to dull skin and hello to radiance!

LASHFOOD Phyto-Medic Lash Enhancer ($78): Long, beautiful eyelashes go a long way. Introduce your lashes to LASHFOOD’s Phyto-Medic Lash Enhancer, the only Eco-Certified lash enhancing serum, clinically proven to support the appearance of thicker, longer lashes.

LASHFOOD Phyto-Medic Brow Enhancer ($88, Sephora.com): Keep your brow game strong with LASHFOOD’s Phyto-Medic Brow Enhancer, the world’s first and only Eco-Certified brow enhancing serum. Achieve thicker brows with the help of this innovative, natural eyebrow enhancer that contains powerful nutrients and ingredients helping to restore over-plucked, thin brows.