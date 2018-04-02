When the weather starts getting nicer and the sun starts coming out more and more, protecting your hair is just as important as protecting your skin. Strong, harmful sun rays can do serious damage, leaving your hair weak, dull, and dehydrated. While you’re busy trading in your winter lipsticks for bright color Spring shades, here are some hair products to help your hair in the sun.

Portable, efficient, and powerful: all the things Marc Anthony True Professional’s Miracle Treatments are! Inspired by k-cups, these pint size haircare treatments restore, repair, and smooths hair of all types with ease. To use, simply apply from roots to ends for 1-3 minutes after shampooing and rinse.

Bye.Bye Frizz Damage Repair Miracle Treatment ($2.99) repairs and moisturizes damaged hair with the help of argan oil, shea butter, and sweet almond oil and adds back the shine you lost during those cold winter months. Apply this oil-cream weekly to see best results.

Strictly Curls Perfect Curl Miracle Treatment intensely moisturizes, smooths, and defrizzes frizzy, brittle curls. Your curls will love the shea butter, soybean oil, and vitamin E that make it easier to control and style.

Strengthening Grow Long Super Fast Miracle Treatment is a concentrated deep treatment that nourishes and rebuilds frail, hair for healthy, longer hair. Take back your strands with the help of caffeine and ginseng extract in this beneficial hair product!

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil ($29) is the perfect on-the-go treatment to protect your precious locks from the harmful sun rays. Spritz on damp or dry hair before and during sun exposure and let this water-resistant UV defense do its work.

Sun Bum Revitalizing Conditioning Masque ($20) restores hydration back to parched strands and softens dry locks with bamboo extract, banana peel and pulp, sunflower seed oil, and more. For best results, apply to hair focusing on your ends and leave on for 30 minutes before rinsing. Trust us, your hair will thank you!

Products to Help Your Hair in the Sun: Photos courtesy of marcanthony.com, aveda.com, sunbum.com