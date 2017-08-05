Celebrity hair stylist Laurie Heaps recently worked her magic on actress Danielle Fishel, who we know as Topanga from Boy Meets World, and it has us inspired to be adventurous in the world of hair this summer! We love a good before and after, so check out Danielle’s Instagram photo below of her hair in Boy Meets World and her new summer cut. Read on to learn how Laurie created this fun, summery look.

Get the Look

To create honey blonde highlights, Laurie added babylights through the roots with some brighter pieces around her face and plenty of blonde balayage on the ends. “For the cut, we added lots of piecey layers, and I took a lot of weight out of the ends for a textured look,” explains Laurie. “Once the cut and color were finished, Danielle wanted me to do something less polished and more undone and effortless looking.”



Here’s how Lauria created Danielle’s hair:

“Danielle has naturally curly hair, so I applied Redken Straight Lissage Align 12 Lotion all over the hair. It strengthens while adding control to your blowout for sleek results. Next, I blew dry the hair with a large round brush. However, I made sure to take small sections. You will have more control while drying and can smooth each one perfectly straight. Once dry, I went in and then took larger two-inch sections of hair and sprayed them with White Sands Liquid Texture Medium Hold Thermal Spray. It holds the curl in until you shampoo it out, yet the hair is soft and brushable. It is also thermal intelligent, so the more heat used with an iron, the shinier the hair becomes. I then wrapped each two-inch section around the DURA CHI 1″ Ceramic Spring Curling Iron, leaving the ends out. It is important to alternate the direction of the hair each time to give a tousled look. To finish, I took the CHI Original Professional 1″ Ceramic Flat Iron and ran it through the ends and tapped it in areas that looked too curled.”

How to Score Danielle Fishel’s New Summer Cut and Color: Photos courtesy of @_hairbylaurie and @daniellefishel