5 Summer Skin Care Tips

Now in the height of summer, it is extremely important to remember that the sun’s strong rays can wreak havoc on your skin, not only on the surface, but deep underneath the surface as well. Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist Jill Caruso is sharing her top five tips to keep you looking your best in the summer and all year long, along with her favorite products* that will help keep your skin protected and healthy!

Use SPF every day

You hear it all the time, and it’s for good reason! SPF protects your skin from damaging UVA/UVB rays so you can have smooth, healthy skin. Use it everyday, not just when you’re heading to the beach or going for a hike; you won’t regret it! Jill recommends using EltaMD UV Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 or SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 35.

Don’t forget your lips!

Let’s face it — we often forget about protecting our lips from becoming damaged. This delicate area is just as susceptible to harmful rays, causing them to become dry and sometimes even cracked. If you’re looking to keep your lips safe this summer, try SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator or Colorscience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35.

Botox helps prevent wrinkles… and sweat!

“By temporarily paralyzing muscles, you are able to prevent future wrinkles,” Jill says. “This is especially important around the ‘crow’s feet’ area in the summer, when we tend to squint more in the sun. Botox is also used for hyperhidrosis, so you can prevent excess sweat on the forehead, as well as and sweaty armpits!

Reapply SPF without messing up your makeup!

Who doesn’t love easy and convenient products? Try a brush-on mineral SPF; that way, there’s no excuse to be without protection! Check out Colorscience Sunforgettable Brush-on Sunscreen SPF 50 or Avène High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50.

Use nightly fading cream

Since our skin is constantly being exposed to sun during the summer, dark spots are more common. Nightly fading creams help combat these dark spots, leaving your skin flawless and fresh. Some products to try are Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector and SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum.

About Jill Caruso

Jill Caruso is a Board Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist based in New York City and one of only 220 practitioners with credentials from the Plastic Surgery Nursing Board. Jill began working as a cosmetic injection practitioner more than 7 years ago and started working alongside Dr. David Fox Vein Care in 2014. She specializes in anti-aging treatments and clinical skin care. Using injectable fillers, neurotoxins, chemical peels, lasers, and Kybella, Jill softens the sign of aging. Her “less is more” philosophy and innate artistic ability, combined with a passion for the personalized patient care, allows her to give her clients the most optimal outcome: their most beautiful, natural self.

5 Summer Skin Care Tips: Jill Caruso is in no way affiliated or compensated by these brands.