The Best Spring Nail Trends

What isn’t there to love about spring? The trees start to gain their fluff back, flowers begin to bloom beautifully, and both our wardrobe and accessories change. We finally get to swap our heavy winter jackets, sweaters, boots, and scarves for cardigans, t-shirts, jeans, and a pair of comfy flats or sneakers. Here at Cliché, whenever our outfits and nail color match, our day becomes a little brighter.

This year, Pantone’s Color of the Year is Greenery. According to Pantone, Greenery is symbolic of new beginnings: “Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew. Illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors, the fortifying attributes of Greenery signals consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate, and reinvigorate. A life-affirming shade, Greenery is also emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality.” How fitting! From green to neutral, this spring is more colorful than ever. We’ve put together this season’s hottest and trendiest nail colors to give both you and your outfit a fresh look. Read on to find your next favorite shade.

Soft Pink

Pink is a staple for spring. Soft pinks match with almost every outfit and accessory we put together. Not to mention, it reminds us of the blossoming peonies all around!