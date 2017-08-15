Travel Makeup Essentials for Your Summer Getaway

As the warm weather creeps up, our itch to travel does, too. Finding the next best vacation to make memories with your friends and family is one of our favorite things to do here at Cliché! Meeting new people, making new friends, experiencing new places, and bringing back souvenirs has us wanting to travel all the time. While traveling can be exciting, it can also come with a headache or two.

Between experiencing delayed flights, paying for all your expenses, packing and repacking bags, fitting all the best attractions into your schedule, and bringing your precious makeup along with you (because how can we leave that at home?) shouldn’t be a headache. While we want to bring our entire makeup bag with us, it’s just not necessary to lug around extra weight and have it take up more space. Not to mention, adhering by TSA’s strict regulations stops us from doing so. Knowing how real the struggle is, we’ve compiled a list of travel makeup essentials for your next vacation and spontaneous getaway. Start booking your next trip now!

Lip Balm/Chapstick

Even if you’re not going to sandy, sunny beaches, lip balm or chapstick is important. Moisturize your lips with a lip balm that has SPF, like Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen. For a cheaper option, try Coola Liplux, both with an SPF of 15. If you’re feeling chapstick, go with Banana Boat Sport Performance Lip Balm, containing SPF 50!

Concealer/CC Cream

Unfortunately, we all don’t have flawless skin. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with blemishes and imperfections, some of us prefer to cover them up with makeup. If you’re going for a quick fix, concealer is your best friend. Try Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer, which is perfect for when you don’t want your face to melt off. For higher coverage, It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream gives your skin enough coverage to conceal those pesky blemishes without feeling or looking caked on. It even has SPF 50 to protect your skin all day!

Mascara

If there’s one eye product to carry, it’s mascara. A simple, yet noticeable step can really make your eyes pop and face look put together. If you’re looking for waterproof mascara, try out Covergirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara.

Sunscreen

Even with all the SPF in makeup products, it’s still smart to rub in the actual sunscreen itself. Shop for sunscreens with at least SPF 30, as recommended by dermatologists, like Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30.

