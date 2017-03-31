Wonder Water: 6 Unexpected Infused Water Ideas for Gorgeous Skin

We’ve all seen the memes about water fixing every problem in our lives and heard the news about drinking the daily recommended eight glasses of water. Without water, we’re prone to deeper wrinkles, feeling sluggish, and having more skin issues to deal with like acne. But after a while, plain water gets boring, making it easier to reach for other beverages high in caffeine and sugar. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to step up your H2O game! Thanks to Dr. Christopher Calapai, a doctor, author, radio show host, and leader in the field of stem cell therapy in the U.S., we can enjoy water in six new, refreshing ways. Simply chop up the ingredients listed, have them soak overnight, and enjoy a tall glass the next morning. You’ll wake up feeling hydrated from the inside out!



1. Mango Ginger

This combo might seem weird, but adding the health benefits of ginger and the antioxidant power of mangoes is a surprisingly tasty mix! “Mangoes contain so many vitamins that help boost your immune system,” says Dr. Christopher Calapai D.O., an anti-aging expert and long-time health advisor to the New York Rangers hockey team. “It has antioxidants that maintain youthful glowing skin and aid in the production of blood cells. Ginger is also helpful in fighting infection, has been linked to lower cholesterol levels, may reduce muscle aches, and helps digestion,” adds Dr. Calapai.

2. Grapefruit Rosemary

Recently, rosemary was found to be the main ingredient eaten by residents of an Italian village with one of the highest populations of people who live past 100! “Rosemary improves circulation and sends more blood to the brain, which is linked to greater concentration and potentially reduces risk of Alzheimer’s,” says Dr. Calapai. Grapefruit is not only delicious, it’s also a natural fat burner, can boost metabolism, and cleanses your liver.

3. Melon Mix

Cut up watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe chunks and throw them into your water overnight. “This melon variety tastes great and is amazing for your skin,” says Dr. Kally Papantoniou, board certified dermatologist and clinical instructor at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. “Melons are immensely hydrating, meaning more hydration per cup of water. They are also chock-full of antioxidants that keep skin clear, plus they contain vitamins that promote collagen production, which helps skin cell turnover.”

4. Citrus Mint

Pick your favorite citrus fruits, cut them up into slices, and add some crushed mint. “Adding mint to your water is not only extra refreshing but also improves digestive health and can speed up your metabolism,” says Dr. Calapai. “Mint actually contains salicylic acid, a potent acne fighter,” says Dr. Papantoniou. “It’s also well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which work to calm irritation both on your skin or internally,” she adds.

5. Cucumber Lavender

Does anything sound more refreshing and cooling for your skin than cucumber lavender? “This mix is especially healthy,” says Dr. Calapai. “Cucumbers are powerful detoxifiers, flushing out any waste in your system. Adding crushed lavender to the mix not only adds a beautiful aroma but can also help digestion as lavender contains polyphenols that reduce bad bacteria in your gut, making your system run smoother,” he explains.

6. Pineapple Coconut Water

This one is almost cheating… almost. Get your favorite store bought raw coconut water and refrigerate it overnight with large chunks of pineapple. The coconut-pineapple flavor combo is delicious and reminiscent of a piña colada without all the sugar and calories. Although this is not pure H2O, coconut water contains electrolytes, which plain water does not, which rehydrate you in record time. “Pineapple is yet another fruit that aids in collagen production,” says Dr. Papantoniou. “This is not just great for beautiful skin; collagen also has a major role in bone health and tissue repair.”

Learn more about Dr. Calapai on his website, www.drcal.net and more about Dr. Papantoniou at www.drpapantoniou.com.

Read more Beauty posts at ClicheMag.com.

Wonder Water: 6 Unexpected Infused Water Ideas for Gorgeous Skin. Photo Courtesy of Katherine Rothman