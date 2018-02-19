Who doesn’t like soaking in the warm comforting bubbles of a hot tub. Hot tubs are super popular at resorts, hotels, personal suites and even fitness centers. They also make a popular addition for those looking to turn their garden into a luxurious space which is perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a long day at the office. Despite traditional cliche’s, it’s not all fun and games – inflatable hot tubs, spas or fixed hot tubs can truly offer many health benefits as well.

Interestingly, soaking in a hot tub regularly can not only be good for self-care and relaxation – think Champagne and a floating spa bar – but they can also have a significant impact on people’s physical health too. Despite being a key ingredient for a pool party and summer entertainment, they can be highly beneficial for your health, all while offering you a place of peace and serenity.

These are the top 5 health benefits of hot tubs, and how using them frequently can have a profound effect on your day to day life.

1. Stress Relief

If you ever find yourself feeling stressed or anxious about an event, whether this be work-related or a family matter, a hot tub can do wonders. Whether you own a hot tub, or visit your local spa, sitting back and immersing yourself in the warm water can really aid getting rid of, and managing your stress – even if it is just for a mere 20 minutes of your day.

2. Aches & Pains

It is common for people to suffer from physical issues, such as chronic pain or muscle and joint aches. You can easily leverage the health benefits of hot tubs by reduce these painful aches and pains. The warmth of the water, combined with the intense massaging action from the jets, and the buoyancy of the water can help your body to heal and feel considerably better. This is most widely known as a form of Hydrotherapy, which is used by physiotherapists around the world, and can help relieve muscles of built-up tension and help reduce long-term pain.

3. Sleep

If you are an insomnia sufferer, falling asleep is no mean feat. Insomnia or sleeping problems are often induced by stress and anxiety, therefore spending a short period of time outside of your daily routine to relax and take your mind off any stress can do wonders.

4. Mental Health

Around 1 in every 3 people suffer from mental health issues in the UK. There are countless reasons why people may feel stressed, or experience anxiety or depression – it can often be linked to life events and an unequal work-life balance. Allowing some spare time for yourself to practice self-care and relaxation in a hot tub can make a substantial difference.

5. Exercise

Whether you are an experienced gym-goer, or simply want to get active, gaining health benefits of hot tubs is surprisingly easy considering one can perform a multitude of exercises while in the hot tub. From various stretches to water-based yoga, you should tailor your physical activities based on your exercise experience and needs.

Images provided by: Kinga/Shutterstock, Kurhan/Shutterstock