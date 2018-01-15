5 Ways to Keep a Positive Mental Attitude in January

For most of us, it’s been a long year and a frenzied holiday season which makes it extremely difficult for some of us to keep a positive mental attitude in January. From buying gifts, Christmas parties, cooking elaborate dinners all the while attempting to balance work, family and friends, you might feel exhausted or even depressed. Once all the fun tinsel tossing time with loved ones is over, many of us are left singing the new year blues. In fact, the health care industry has revealed that post holiday depression is real and has labeled it as Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and is estimated to affect at least 10 million people in the United States.

If you know you are prone to feeling depressed after the holidays, one of the most effective ways to deal with this is to be proactive and start addressing the issue during the actual holidays. Several techniques can help you keep a positive mental attitude. You can start by practicing self care during the holidays.

1. Schedule an hour long full body massage and facial. During your massage, concentrate on positive thoughts and energy. Massages are excellent for keeping a positive mental attitude by increasing blood circulation, reducing stress and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

2. Make sure to keep positive friends around you. They represent an incredibly important support group that will be full of great ideas, positive thoughts and inspire you to focus on things that will keep you motivated and energized. Don’t be afraid to share your thoughts with close friends.

3. Start something new. Why wait until January to discover the health benefits of vaping? A report published last year by the Annals of Internal Medicine confirmed that e-cigarettes are much less dangerous than smoking tobacco and regular cigarettes. This is primarily because of the reduced levels of carcinogens and toxins entering the body. Another study conducted by the University College London estimate that over 18,000 people in the UK have quit smoking thanks to e-cigarettes.

4. Take a close look at your surroundings and determine what you might be able to take away or add to make your surroundings more pleasurable and relaxing. Many people find that a room with soft lighting, great smelling incense, or sounds of nature and water create a more calm and relaxing atmosphere.

5. Keep a journal. One way to combat depression is to think positive. Each day, write down at least 2 or 3 things that you are thankful for. After a couple of weeks, go back and re-read everything that you are thankful for. Realizing that you have so much to be thankful for can be a gratifying and uplifting feeling.

The holiday’s are filled with so much fun and excitement. When the festivities abruptly end after the new year, it can often times leave us feeling down and blue. If this happens to you or someone you care about, simply share these simple but effective tips to help keep a positive mental attitude in January.

Read more health articles at Cliché Magazine

Images provided by Flickr CC License