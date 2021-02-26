Today we want to share 6 compelling reasons to stop eating meat right now. Burgers, sausages, stakes, and everything-meat can certainly make a non-vegetarian’s mouth water but have you ever considered what goes on the other side of your plate?

While you like the spread on the dining table, animals bear the brunt. The condition of slaughterhouses is pitiable, the environment is paying a price, and the suffering of harmless souls can be immense by the rising demand for meat.

If you are looking to understand why quitting meat can be the right choice or simply trying to understand why veganism has gained so much popularity in the recent future, we’ve got a few reasons for you.

Through this article, we have tried to shed some light on the effect of the meat industry on animals, the environment, and even your health. Read further to find out the five reasons you should stop eating meat right now.

Meat and global warming

The meat industry is counted among the top contributors to global warming. Moreover, it can be held responsible for environmental issues like deforestation, water pollution, and air pollution.

Several studies have highlighted the harmful effects of animal agriculture on the environment. If numbers are to be believed, farming livestock contributes six billion tons of greenhouse gases including methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide, every year. Producing feed for animals produces 1.3 to 2 billion tonnes of nitrous oxide, while 1.6 billion tonnes comes as a result of changes, such as clearing for pastures.

By saying goodbye to meat, you can contribute to reducing these soaring numbers and protecting our planet.

Meat and animal cruelty

We all know how animals are treated at farms. The food industry tortures the animals. They are kept in deplorable conditions comprising wire cages and filthy sheds. Thousands of animals are crammed in small areas and treated as commodities. They fall prey to diseases.

Many animals are genetically modified, babies are snatched from their mothers, and the list is endless. This suffering has to stop, and by becoming a vegetarian, you can do your part.

Meat and novel viruses

If you can’t help but eat meat, think about the latest coronavirus outbreak. It originated in a wet market, a place where animals are slaughtered and traded. Apart from coronavirus, several other virulent viruses, like bird flu and SARS, originated from wet markets.

At slaughterhouses, animals are forced to live in cramped conditions. They are slaughtered near other animals and humans. It enhances the chances of the spread of viruses.

Meat and your health

Stop having meat and you will notice many good things happening to your health. Quitting meat will help you in losing weight, improving your digestion, lowering cholesterol, preventing diseases like cancers and heart diseases, and improving the texture of your skin.

Moreover, when you can get all the required amount of protein from plant-based protein sources, you don’t have to worry about becoming a vegetarian.

Meat and life expectancy

According to some studies, people who live on a plant diet live up to ten years longer than people who eat meat. Taking a healthy vegetarian diet protects you against various diseases, including heart issues, strokes, and cancer, and improves your life expectancy.

What other reason do you need to quit meat?

Meat and plant-based meat

Owing to the number with which people are becoming vegetarian, there is no scarcity of plant-based meat.

These alternatives of meat are scrumptious and healthy. So, while you say goodbye to unhealthy meat, you can still relish their taste.

Takeaway

Eating meat harms you and your planet alike. A simple decision of not having meat can be a life-changing experience for you. And, now that many enterprises like Future Farms are offering delicious plant-based meat options, it is the best time to become a vegetarian.

