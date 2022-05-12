Today we want to talk about bad habits that could cause health issues. Most of us have a bad habit or two. Some of them, like spending a little too much time gaming, or biting out nails are pretty harmless, but some of the bad habits we have definitely have the potential to cause health issues in the future.

Obviously, none of us wants to give ourselves health issues, so below you will find some of the most problematic habits from a health point of view. If you have one of these habits, then make breaking them your mission for the sake of your well-being.

Smoking

Smokers know that their habit could be causing a wide range of issues from lung cancer to heart disease, but giving up can be difficult. Luckily, there is plenty of support available in the form of therapy, nicotine-replacement snd per support groups, so you can get a handle on this particular bad habit.

Staying up all night

If you are someone who does not consistently get between 7-9 hours of sleep each night, then you could be lowering your immune system, increasing your risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, and is only making life more difficult for yourself due to san inability to concentrate or function optimally. Choose a bedtime and wake up time and stick to it as often as you can to improve your sleep patterns and boost your well-being at the same time.

Listening to loud music

If you regularly turn your music up to the highest volume, and you are wearing earbuds, then you could be storing up a big problem for your future. One of the cornerstones of hearing loss prevention is limiting your exposure to loud noises, particularly those over 70 decibels, so keep the volume down and make sure you can go on hearing that music you love so much.

Drugs and alcohol

Regularly consuming an excessive amount of drugs and/or alcohol can cause all kinds of issues from addiction to liver disease, so if you are struggling with either, it is really important that you get some help from a qualified professional as soon as possible.

Consuming too little water

The body is made up of 60 percent water. When we do not get enough water, we can start to suffer from headaches, fatigue, low mood, and memory loss. Our skin can suffer too. That’s why, if you are serious about good health, you need to be serious about drinking more water. Buy a reusable water bottle and take it everywhere with you, ensuring you drink at least a couple of liters each day, more if you are particularly active or it is particularly hot.

Not exercising

Exercising is so important for good health, It helps to keep your weight down, but more importantly, it helps to keep your bones, and muscles (including your heart) strong and healthy. Even if you only exercise moderately for 150 minutes per week, it will make a huge difference to your health now and in the future. Time to back that bad habit?

