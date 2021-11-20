Today we want to discover what’s new in healthcare for 2022. Health and wellness are important journeys everyone goes on. Throughout life, you’ll learn that wellness looks different for everyone. For instance, depending on your age, your health goals, and how your specific health concerns, your journey likely won’t look like someone else’s. So, it’s important to learn what works best for you.

As we approach a new year, there are new opportunities and new reasons to set health goals. Whether you want to support mental health, physical relief, or cellular health, this comprehensive guide offers everything you need to know.

Keep reading to discover what’s new in healthcare for 2022!

Support as You Age

Advances in healthcare are being made each year. Luckily, more and more of these advances are supporting us as we get older! There are a lot of physical and mental changes we go through as we age. For instance, our cognitive abilities, physical abilities, and physical needs aren’t the same as they used to be. These changes call for different healthcare products and methods than we may have once used.

Two of the newest opportunities in healthcare designed to support health as we age are Waltham Clinic and Nugenix. Let’s take a closer look at what these two services offer and how you can use these new advances in healthcare for your benefit.

Waltham Clinic offers support for the aging mind and body. Whether you’re experiencing changes in pain management, behavioral health, need help with medical rehabilitation, or want to support your experience with geriatric medicine, this service can help.

They offer an approach to wellness that meets you where you are, both mentally and literally as they’ll send physicians to you. They’re focused on maintaining quality of life as you age and helping you continue to do what you love. With technological advances and a scientific foundation, there’s no better way to enjoy prescription renewals, telehealth appointments, and customized treatment plans for you.

Nugenix is another excellent option for those in middle age and approaching later life who are starting to notice physical changes. It’s no secret that the body changes as you get older. However, you may still feel young inside. Nugenix helps you keep feeling young by supporting vitality, strength, energy, mobility, libido, and more.

This testosterone booster is designed for men to help them rediscover confidence, increase lean muscle mass, and regain the vitality they still have inside. Help boost testosterone levels and support wellness no matter what stage of life you’re in. This makes an excellent gift for yourself, your partner, or a loved one!

Healthcare for Your Furry Friends

Healthcare isn’t just for you to enjoy! Did you know there’s also healthcare options for your furry friends? Aside from feeding them nutritious foods, giving them regular exercise, and visiting the vet for consistent check ups, did you know there are other ways to supplement your pup’s health?

The answer lies in CBD! CBD is a new and increasingly popular health product. As research about CBD and its benefits advances, we learn more about how to use it and who can use it. CBD can support our animal’s health and wellness. It can help our furry friends feel better and live fuller, happier lives. This CBD dosage chart is a complete guide on how much CBD your pet can have, what you can use it for, and any other health details you may be concerned with.

Acupressure

You’ve likely heard of acupuncture discussed in the health world before. Acupuncture is an ancient technique used for years involving the insertion of needles into the body. These help relieve pain and trigger certain points on the body to bring about a variety of results.

There are many benefits to acupuncture, including posture, labor induction, relief, and more. However, the use of needles deters many from taking advantage of this ancient technique. This is where acupressure comes in handy!

Acupressure triggers the same points to bring about the same results as acupuncture. The main difference is that acupressure uses firm pressure on these points instead of needles. Acupuncture is not only easier and less invasive, but you can achieve results by yourself at home with an acupressure mat!

Acupressure is an excellent way to complement yoga, exercise, strength training, and meditation. It supports overall health and wellness and is an excellent way to help your body relax and decompress. Acupressure can help support better sleep, pain relief, tension soothing, and mental calm.

It’s important to be prepared for how an acupressure mat will feel. You may feel tingling sensations, numbness, and heat as your body responds to the acupressure. You may also feel initial discomfort that quickly dissolves into pure bliss. This affordable alternative to invasive acupuncture has never been more accessible!

Supporting Health at a Cellular Level

There are many ways you can support health, but one of the best ways is to support it at a cellular level. The cells are the building blocks of all matter in our bodies. From organs, tissues, muscles, fat, hair, and everything else we count on to keep us alive, it’s critical to make sure our cells are healthy. Healthy cells mean a healthy body. How can you take care of cellular health? Let’s break it down!

Taking care of cellular health and being proactive about supporting our cells is essential to continuing to do what we love. Along with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and regular rest, there are ways to supplement your cellular health. The key lies in fatty acids. Fatty acids help boost cell membranes, strengthen mitochondria, balance immunity, and promote metabolism.

When you support your cellular health, you’re able to support waste removal from your body, metabolism, immune system health, and keep your blood cells strong. Plus, keeping your cells healthy helps keep you healthy.

Support you can Wear

Incorporating what’s new in healthcare doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, there are support options you can wear that work throughout the day! Wide-calf compression socks are an excellent way to seize health opportunities and help your body thrive.

What do compression socks do? Compression socks use gentle pressure to promote blood circulation through the body. Circulation is not only critical for survival, but promoting better blood flow can increase how much oxygen you’re able to transport to tissues and more. This is essential for health and wellness.

Plus, wearing socks is easy, fashionable, and comfortable! With tons of colors, patterns, and sizes to choose from, you’ll be able to find a pair that complements your style and your health. Wear compression socks to promote lymphatic drainage, blood flow, comfort, and more.

Promoting Health for a New Year

As we approach a new year, we also approach new health opportunities. Science is ever-advancing, and with it, our ability to take care of ourselves. These new advances in health care are incredible opportunities to take care of yourself and your loved ones. Plus, they’re accessible, affordable, and easy to use for anyone!

From compression socks to hormone boosters to fatty acids, there are many ways you can support your health journey in the new year. Start today to take control of your health and wellness.

