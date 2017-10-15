If you’re looking for natural ways to get that glowing, picture-perfect skin, you should start with what’s on your plate. Nutrition is directly connected to skin health and appearance and we’ve listed some fall favorites of ours to incorporate into your new autumn diet. This is our fall edition: foods that are great for skin.

Cinnamon

And baby, you guessed it. What would fall be without cinnamon spice? Cinnamon is plentiful and cheap and it is a natural source of treating acne and eczema. It also is an antiseptic so if you have a cut or wound or maybe a bad acne patch, you can put it on your skin or on your latte—either way you will reap the antibacterial properties.

Pumpkin

Autumn is here and that means pumpkin is back on the menu everywhere. This is great news for your skin because pumpkin is packed full of beta-carotene, rich in vitamin A. Pumpkin is also rich in vitamin C, which is so important for healing damaged skin. These essential ingredients are both crucial for increasing collagen production and keeping skin looking young and healthy.

Pomegranate

Another fall/winter fruit, this is a great option to add to your seasonal fruit intake. Pomegranates moisturize skin, treats acne, reduces inflammation, and has powerful anti-oxidants to keep you young. This fruit is good for all skin types because it contains omega-5 fatty acids that hydrate dry skin and it is rich in vitamin C which combats breakouts for oily skin.

Onions and garlic

Add in a cross and this would be a remedy for keeping vampires away, but this potent combination has major value for your skin. These vegetables are actually abundant in sulfur that is amazing for preventing wrinkles. And don’t throw away the skin! The skins of the onion and the garlic are a great source of antioxidants.

Fall Edition: Foods That Are Great for Skin: Featured image courtesy of Jar of Lemons