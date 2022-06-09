Today we want to discuss health symptoms that women should not ignore. According to medical research on female health, women aged 65 years and over often live with at least 2 chronic diseases. However, many of these health conditions may have started several years before the diagnosis. The research also indicated that some life-threatening illnesses manifest as ignorable symptoms. Because you never know what illness you stand a risk of developing, your best bet is to report odd symptoms as soon as possible. Below are a few.

Leg pain with swelling

Primary care physicians say leg swelling is quite common among women because of their hormones. Usually, the puffiness or inflammation of the leg(s) is due to fluid leakage into the tissues. In medical terms, this is known as edema. Indeed, for a woman, leg pain with associated swelling could also mean many health concerns. Apart from hormonal problems, it may be due to a high salt intake, leading to fluid retention.

A more pressing issue is the likelihood of a blood clot in the affected leg. This should always be treated as an emergency. There is the possibility of the clot breaking up and moving upwards into the respiratory system. This is known as Pulmonary Embolism (PE). Medicine is yet to explain why PE is prevalent in younger women and those below 55 years. However, the suspicion is that younger women are more prone to hormonal changes, which automatically increases the risk. So, if you notice leg swelling accompanied by pain, your immediate reaction should be to seek medical care.

Bleeding after menopause

If you start to notice bleeding post-menopause, it will be in your interest not to ignore it. Menopausal is a natural biological process characterized by the end of menstruation. However, when menopause has set in for a full year or more, and you suddenly notice vaginal bleeding, there may be an underlying health concern.

According to data on women’s health, 10% of post-menopausal bleeding results from uterine cancer. And 20% of the time, it is endometrial cancer. In 4% of cases, vaginal dryness or non-cancerous cysts may be the cause. It is better to be assessed by a doctor with experience in gynecologic oncology to ascertain the cause of this unusual vaginal bleeding. It is better to undergo a series of tests for your peace of mind than to assume it is quite common. While vaginal bleeding is common in menopausal years, so is cancer of the uterus and endometrial lining.

Sudden, unexplained fatigue

Statistics indicate that women experience more physical and emotional stress. According to global health reports, women are twice more likely to live with unmanaged stress and chronic anxiety. This also translates into fatigue and its repercussions on the physical body. However, sudden unexplained fatigue is different from the type experienced after a hard day’s work. This type comes out of the blue, accompanied by nausea or vomiting and shortness of breath. It may also be associated with intense pressure in the chest area but is only fleeting. According to physicians, this can happen once or twice a year.

Perhaps, this is why many women ignore and fail to report this symptom. The tendency to overlook fatigue often stems from the belief that a few hours of sleep can quell it. However, it is better to seek medical attention. What you believe to be nothing to worry about could harm your well-being.

Read more health articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons