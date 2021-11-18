Tackling the Material and the Problem: Helping Your Children With Dyslexia

We are all determined to raise healthy children and want them to do well in school, but when our children are experiencing dyslexia, this can provide a significant barrier to their abilities to learn. Dyslexia can pose significant problems in their abilities to further their education and could make them feel that they are not supported. So if you are trying to help your children through dyslexia and given the right tools here are some things parents can try.

Encouraging Them to Engage With the Reading

This is one of the biggest obstacles, but there are tools that you can use to help them engage. There are many dyslexia books you can use, but you also need to find the key issues your child is experiencing with the text. And you can do this by asking certain questions, by asking them about the main ideas of the text, if they can locate the hardest parts, but also help them to understand if they’ve already read something similar to this before, in which case, prior knowledge can be used.

Encouraging Thinking Skills

This is so important to helping your child to become more active in their learning. This is where you can find different learning styles, and help your child to align with one specific type that can help them engage with learning. Learning is about being curious, and if your child has an obstacle like dyslexia you have to find ways around this issue, for example, having audio books and giving them other tools to learn the materials, while also giving them other methods to focus.

Breaking the Material Down

This is one of the best ways to encourage focus in anybody, not just children with dyslexia. When we break a task into smaller chunks it becomes more manageable in our minds. Encouraging your child to do a little bit every single day is far better than getting them to do the task the night before, which will only be a quick route to feeling overwhelmed.

Ensuring They Have Enough Sleep

You may think that it’s important for them to work a bit harder so they can develop the appropriate skills, but they also need to be well-rested. Ensuring they have adequate rest and are well fed is so important because it allows them to wake up refreshed, but sleep is a fantastic component to help your child consolidate the lessons they have learned the previous day.

Encouraging Them to Work Independently

As much as we want to help our children every step of the way we’ve got to encourage independence, and we can do this in a very fragmented way, for example helping them for a certain amount of time and then stepping away intermittently. But we can also give them extra tools to make sure they can work independently. For example, giving them learning plans, and asking them to engage with the learning materials beyond just reading.

Dyslexia is something that didn’t have much support a few decades ago and while there are a lot more resources out there, we must give our children the best ways to tackle the material and the problem.

