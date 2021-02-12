Today we want to share tips on how to measure your bra size after breast enlargement surgery. Breasts are the prominent feature that tells about women’s figures. Breasts do add contour and convexity to the figure. The thought of an unattractive or improper breast look makes the women worried. Whether the breast is small or big, a woman wants to look physically attractive. It’s always a touchy subject for women. Women visit hospitals for breast enlargement surgery when their breasts are small in comparison with their age and health. After breast enlargement surgery, a woman needs to check her bra band and cup size in order to buy more suitable bras for their new breasts.

The surgery makes numerous changes in your breast shape and size so you won’t be able to fit in your old bras anymore. You have to measure your breast size and buy new bras for yourself. You have to be choosy while buying your bra. Since the fabric and quality of a bra affect your comfort level furthermore, you must measure bra size after breast enlargement surgery.

4 Must-Know Things Before You Measure Your Bra Size After Breast Surgery

Bra Band Size

The band size of a bra is also called frame size. It shows the number part of the size. In the US, the unit of band size is in inches. Otherwise, it is also measured in centimeters.

You can check your band size by measuring around your ribcage with a measuring tape. Wrap the tape snugly around your ribcage, just directly under your bust. It should be done horizontally all the way around. It should not sit too high or too low around the back. Once you get this in inches, add four if your measurement came as an even number and five if it found out as an odd number.

For example, if your ribcage measured 30 inches, add four. It makes 34 in total. If your measurement is 31 inches, add five, so this makes 36. This calculation gives you a place to start your bra quest. This measurement can change according to your weight, so if you lose or gain a big amount of fat, make sure to measure yourself again.

Know Your Cup Size

Cup size is represented by letters like A, B, C. Unlike band size, the cup size changes after breast enlargement surgery. The conventional method of knowing cup size does not rely on the direct measurement of the bust but instead relates to the chest’s circumference below the breasts to the rim of the chest around the fullest part of the busts. The circumference of the breast is measured by noticing the distance around the chest loosely with a measurement tape across the fullest part of the bust.

Cup size is then calculated by the distinction between bust circumferences to the underbust plus five measurements. A difference of 3 inches is equal to an A cup, 4 inches depicts a B cup, 5 inches shows a C cup, 6 inches tells about the D cup, and so forth.

For example, if you have a bust with a circumference of 38 inches, and a band size of 34 (underbust chest circumference of 29 inches + 5 inches) would be a B cup.

However, there’s one thing to keep in mind. Not every bra manufacturer follows this size pattern so you might be a cup C for a brand, while you’re using a cup B bra from another brand.

Measure Your Bust After Surgery

This measurement is done just under the breasts, around the rib cage, where your bra band sits. The measuring tape should be leveled around your body, not dropping towards your waist or up your neck. The next measurement is done for full breasts. Take this estimation around the fullest part of your breasts, not mandatory at the nipple, but wherever is fullest. Each woman has different body mass and shape, so the fullest portion of the breasts can be higher or lower than the nipple. The measurement varies from woman to woman.

Alternative Methods to Measuring Your Breasts

Sometimes the above measurement method doesn’t work after surgery. To apply this measurement, you will have to calculate from the afar point of the edge of your engraft, across the fullest part of your bust to your cleavage. But once again, your fullest point may or may not be at your nipple. Just like the previous method, you will use the underbust measurement to find your band size.

Conclusion

Wearing a bra that fits, and fits great, is essential for every woman, regardless of whether or not she has gone through breast surgery. If your bra doesn’t fit properly, your breasts will start bulging down, and you may even end up with back and shoulder pain from the lack of support. It does not matter how your breasts look, as long as you wear the right outfit. So, always find a comfortable and flattering bra that will make you feel comfortable, beautiful, and confident.

