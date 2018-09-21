Positive Ways to Help Yourself When Depressed

Depression has been revealed in more recent years as a much more common affliction that people may have thought in the past. This has been aided by increased numbers of people being willing to come forward and share their feelings as well as the removal of the stigma associated with depression.

Depression can take a hold of your mental and physical actions, but this isn’t the end of the story. You can certainly overcome this and there is positive light at the end of the tunnel.

Adopt some self-love

Self-love is defined as having a regard for one’s own well-being and happiness. This can be incredibly difficult for you to achieve when you are suffering from depression, but there is a way.

You should focus on being both patient and compassionate; not with others, but with yourself. Think about letting go of those standards of perfectionism and simply remind yourself of all your amazing talents and qualities you have to offer.

Practicing self-love-orientated meditation is particularly comforting and is often very uplifting for lots of people who are dealing with issues surrounding depression.



Use exercise to help you

Getting involved in some form of physical activity has a multi-faceted aid in overcoming the issues surrounding depression. Being depressed can give you feelings of reduced energy, which is something that isn’t overly helpful when you arguably need more of it to make you feel back to normal.

Sarah Cummings of the www.SleepAdvisor.org explains it’s a physiological fact that being active is a positive tool that fights depression. Aim to get your heart rate up for at least 20 minutes per day, five days a week. If you can do this, you’ll reap the benefits of what has been scientifically proven to make you feel better emotionally.

Furthermore, exercising produces a rise in the neuroplasticity of your brain which subsequently releases a happy hormone (endorphins), and will assist in upping your mood. You don’t have to commit yourself to the gym class your friends are going to or a club session, it can be as simple as just getting out of the house for a walk, a game of catch with you’re the family.

Whatever it is you do, remember how you feel shortly after because it’s a medically proven method of refining the way you feel in a good way.

Do things that ‘get out of your head’

Being able to escape those heavy feelings that are associated with being dressed can really push you on to the next level in terms of getting well again. They may not always last, but if you persevere enough then you’ll find that it will help in the long-run.

It’s not always a case of doing exercise, although that should be done and we’ve covered the science behind why this is beneficial.

So, some of the things you can do to get out of your own head might be to:

Meditate

Spend time with friends/family

Call a friend or family member

Read

Listen to music

Take a hot bath

Watch your favorite Netflix series

Treat yourself to some retail therapy



Don’t be afraid to ask for help



Your friends will often message you and say that they are there if you need anything. Of course, most people who aren’t feeling well mentally will disregard these olive branches and draw away from support.

However, don’t disconnect yourself from those who care about you most, and if you need some help with something, no matter how small it is, don’t be scared to ask for help. You’ll find that those who truly care will jump at the chance to help you.

You could even be pining for a good, friendly hug from your friend, so why not drop them a line and ask? This gives you the opportunity to connect with someone and having that sense of connection is quite the source of rejuvenating good feelings!



Think those positive thoughts

Lastly, it’s essential that you hold on to the positive things in life. Being depressed has the ability to narrow the view to these types of feelings, and it can seem like no one understands what you’re dealing with; after all a mental health illness isn’t like a cut or a broken leg that people can visibly see is causing you pain.

At the end of the day, you don’t have a responsibility to know how you will receive those feelings all the time, so you can just let it figure itself out. What’s good sometimes is simply looking forward in the knowledge that things will get better, you are loved and there’s a world of positive possibilities waiting ahead for you.

