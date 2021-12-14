In 2022 we want you to support your health by investing in these 3 things. You commonly hear advice such as eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. These tips are extremely beneficial when it comes to your health, and worth investing in to completely transform your health. However, there are some other components of your health and well-being that are just as important, but not as often talked about.

If you are serious about improving your health and well-being, and completely transforming your life, then here are 3 things you should start investing in today.

#1 Social connections

As far back as history goes, humans have been social creatures, and it was those who went out in life alone, who suffered the consequences. Feeling socially connected to others plays an important role in your health and well-being, because without it, it is likely you feel lonely and isolated, which more often than not, leads to feelings of anxiety, and depression. Social connections, and more importantly, meaningful connections, hold the power to improve your quality of life, make you smile and laugh regularly, boost your mental health, provide you with a sense of purpose, decrease risks of depression and suicide, and help you live a longer, happier life.

#2 Volunteer

The act of giving up your time and serving others not only benefits society but can also benefit your own health and well-being. There are a variety of studies that have shown the positive impact on a person when they complete volunteer work. Volunteering provides you with an opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills, utilize the skills you have and are passionate about, and enjoy new experiences. Volunteering has been shown to be beneficial as it provides you with new social opportunities, a distraction away from everyday problems, loneliness, and boredom, gives you a sense of purpose, is extremely rewarding and satisfying, and provides you with a physical activity to get involved in.

#3 Organization of your life

There is nothing worse than having a long list of tasks hovering over your head. They are constantly at the back of your mind, and you know you need to do them but you don’t. This in itself can cause a lot of unnecessary stress. Humans are creatures of habit, and it is, therefore, important to incorporate new habits into your life, which includes staying organized. It will be a difficult habit to start but will be worth investing in. Make a long list of all the things you have been putting off, but are vital to your lifestyle, for example, your finances, your will, your medical insurance, your bedtime routine, your work-life balance schedule, paying off debt, sending off letters, and all the small things. Working through this list, putting the right things in place that are vital to your life and then keeping on top of things, can take away the constant worry, and promote a better lifestyle.

These components are just as important as incorporating fitness and nutrition into your lifestyle, to promote better stress levels and health. Good health takes a complete lifestyle overhaul if you want to fully benefit from it.

