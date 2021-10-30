Today we want to share with you what medications can help with erectile dysfunction. Oral medications are often the first thing recommended for erectile dysfunction. For the majority of men who struggle with maintaining an erection for sex, the following medications are effective and result in few side effects,

Avanafil (Stendra, Tadalafil (Cialis), vardenafil (Staxyn, Levitra), and sildenafil (Viagra) are oral medications that reverse ED by enhancing a natural chemical produced in your body called nitric oxide, which relaxes your penis muscles. This improves blood flow and enables you to achieve an erection in response to sexual stimulation.

Differences Between Oral Medications

While they work similarly, each of these oral medications have slight differences in chemical composition. These differences affect how each of the medications work, such as any potential side effects, and the time it takes to effect and wear off. Your doctor will take these factors into account, along with other health conditions you may have and whether it’s compatible with other medications you’re on.

Sildenafil (Viagra)

This is at its best when you take it on an empty stomach 60 minutes prior to sex. It works four to five hours, or longer if your ED is mild to moderate.

Vardenafil (Staxyn, Levitra)

This medication is also at its best when you take it 60 minutes prior to sex. You can take it with food or without. You could eat a meal high in fat to see if that helps you from absorbing it as quickly.

Vardenafil also works for at least four to five hours if your ED is mild to moderate. A more recent form of the drug that dissolves on your tongue might be faster than a pill that you swallow.

Tadalafil (Cialis)

You can take this medication with food or without and one to two hours prior to sex. It works for up to 36 hours. You can either take a small daily dosage or a larger dose as and when needed.

Avanafil (Stendra)

You can take this medication with food or without 30 minutes prior to sex, depending on the dosage. It lasts for a maximum of six hours.

As there’s little difference in effectiveness between these drugs, it’s been recommended by the American College of Physicians that your preferences dictate your choice, which includes side effects, how long the drug lasts for, ease of use, and cost. You can take generic versions of tadalafil, vardenafil, and sildenafil.

Make Sure You’re Safe to Take Your ED Treatment

Prior to taking ED medication, get approval from your doctor. ED medication might be dangerous or not work if you:

Have kidney disease that needs dialysis

Have severe liver disease

Have blood pressure that’s uncontrolled or is very low

Take nitrate drugs – often prescribed for chest pain (angina)

Side Effects

The majority of men on ED medication don’t have side effects. If they do occur, they can include:

Back pain

Runny or stuffy rose

Visual changes, like blue tinge to vision, blurred vision, or light sensitivity

Indigestion

Headache

Flushing

While they’re rare, there are more serious side effects that can occur. These include:

Vision loss or hearing loss

Some men have reported a sudden loss of vision or hearing after taking one of the above medications. It wasn’t clear, however, whether it was due to a preexisting condition or as a direct result of medication. If you experience a loss of hearing or vision while on ED medication, get medical attention promptly.

An erection that fails to subside on its own

The rare condition, known as priapism, can cause pain, and requires medical treatment in order to avoid penis damage. Seek medical attention immediately if your erection lasts for over four hours.

Buying Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Online

You can buy pills for erectile dysfunction online. However, ED treatments are big business, and there are a number of scams online. So check the following if you’re buying ED treatment online.

Check that the website is legitimate

You should never order medication from a website if they have no telephone contact information or if the price seems far too generous. There are illegal businesses selling counterfeit versions of medication, which can be dangerous or ineffective.

Get the right dose and prescription

When you buy medications online – and when they arrive in the mail – make sure they’re the dosage and type that your doctor prescribed.

Don’t buy ‘herbal viagra’

Avoid taking anything that claims to be a non-prescription or herbal version of an ED medication. These are less effective than the real thing, and there are harmful substances contained in some.

