9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Yourself

Beloved by romantics and dreaded by singles, or the just plain cynical, Valentine’s Day is all about grand romantic gestures. When we think about Valentine’s Day, it’s almost always in terms of what we can or would give to another person. But what about showing yourself a little love? Whether or not you have a significant other, you deserve something special. Check out this and list and spoil yourself with some extra pampering during the season of love. In this case, self-love!

Polyamorous Bath Oil, $5.95, lush.com

This Polyamorous Bath Oil from Lush will melt all your troubles away and give you a night to remember. Fall into your own romantic fantasy with this dreamy combination of organic shea and cocoa butter. Let the natural oils soften and moisturize your skin while you relax the day away.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $29, anthropologie.com

Why worry about a Valentine’s Day kiss when you can kiss insomnia goodbye? This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Anthro doesn’t mess around – it tells you it works right in the title! Enjoy an early night with its soothing aromas. British botanicals like lavender and chamomile calm your anxiety to leave you feeling rested and rejuvenated.

Kalahari Melon Moisturizing Mask, $6, shopterrain.com

Dry skin will be a thing of the past with this ultra-hydrating skin mask. Developed by leading dermatologists at one of South Korea’s top universities, the mask is rich in vitamin A and C. As its name suggests, the key ingredient is Kalahari melon, which helps the skin to retain its natural moisture. Simply apply for 20 to 25 minutes for brighter skin. Your skin will be beautiful in no time!

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Spray, starting at $55, nordstrom.com

The iconic Flowerbomb fragrance by Viktor & Rolf makes everyone feel a little flirty. Feel like a bomb of flowers went off with every room you walk into. Floral notes of orchid, jasmine, and rose petals will boost your confidence to talk to your crush – or empower you to go on a night out with the girls! You might as well treat yourself to a date when you smell this good.

Archipelago Botanicals Excursion Glass Jar Candle (in Lanai scent), $14.90, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom knows their way around a good candle and they’ve outdone themselves with Archipelago Botanicals. This soy-based candle burns for approximately 60 hours, so go ahead and make your bubble bath a weekly ritual. You’ll be transported to a tropical island without even having to leave your front door! The Lanai scent showcases pineapple, ginger, and mandarin, but if those aren’t your aromas of choice, there are 8 other varieties to sample.

You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero, paperback $10.10 (also in ebook and audiobook), barnesandnoble.com

If you haven’t designated 2018 as the year you are going to start loving yourself, it’s never too late to start! The crucial first step is overcoming all of your negative self talk. We all need a pep talk when we are feeling down on ourselves and Jen Sincero is here to give you that gentle, loving kick in the butt. Sincero guides you through 27 chapters of humorous anecdotes that teach you how to restructure and change your outlook on life along the way. She shows you how to identify self sabotaging behaviors, stop making excuses to limit yourself, and perhaps most importantly of all, make money! Okay, so maybe loving yourself is more important, but some extra funds can’t hurt.

Rocky Mountain Valentine’s Day Assorted Truffle Box, $29.95, williams-sonoma.com

Who says you can’t buy yourself a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day? If you’re shopping for your partner, I’m sure they would agree that you deserve a little treat for all your hard work.This mouthwatering box of truffles includes unique flavors like champagne and red velvet alongside classics like raspberry and cappuccino. They’re the perfect chocolate assortment to share with your loved ones. (Or not, we won’t blame you.)

SUMI Women’s Silk Kimono Robe Short – Floral Print, $120, amazon.com

Because nothing says luxury like wrapping yourself in silk! Silk just inherently makes you feel like royalty whenever you wear it, and there’s no better time to feel like a queen than Valentine’s Day. The floral pattern makes it feel appropriately feminine and delicate for your day of self-indulgence. Take your time after a warm bath…or just cut to the chase and stay in your robe the whole weekend! There are also 20 different color selections to choose from.

Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker (2 Quarts, Raspberry), $29.99, amazon.com

Me time just isn’t complete without a cup of tea. It’s the perfect start to any cozy day at home. Sometimes the simplest innovations produce the best results, and that’s certainly true of this simple tea maker. Forget wasting money on fancy machines – this little treasure gets the job done just fine. You can also make iced tea. Wake up, brew yourself your favorite blend and plan out your roster of pampering for a chill Valentine’s Day to remember.

Read more Holiday Articles at ClicheMag.com.

Featured image credit: williams-sonoma.com