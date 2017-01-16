In a time where our country is more divided than united, this year’s honoring of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day seems even more necessary than ever. After over 30 years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s efforts for racial equality, we still look to him today for words of wisdom, hope, and example. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will always be remembered for his nonviolent activism, even once faced with violence himself, and his unwavering bravery to stand up for what he believed in. Join us as we honor him on this day.

Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Cities around the country are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in many ways. From volunteer opportunities to community events, there are many ways you can take part in this day of celebration and remembrance. To learn more about what your community is doing to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. or to register your own event, head on over to nationalservice.gov/mlkday.

See how President Obama has celebrated MLK Day throughout his presidency in the video below!

For more event details and live updates on celebrations throughout the day, follow @MLKDay on Twitter.

Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Featured image courtesy of Julian Wasser, Time Life Pictures/Getty Images