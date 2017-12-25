10 Songs From Our Christmas Playlist

You may have been hearing it in various places since Halloween, but now it’s finally the right time to start exclusively listening to Christmas music. It may sound like a very specific genre that could get old, but actually there’s a wide variety of artists that have put out songs for the holidays. Here’s a list of some that will make an appearance on our holiday playlist. For some other Christmas songs we love, check out our previous list here.





“Last Christmas” – Wham!

The synth opening is quintessential ‘80s, but it also draws you in to what might be one of the sadder holiday songs (but still a great one to listen to!). There are a number of covers out there, but personally this original version with George Michael singing is the best one.

“Christmas Wrapping” – The Waitresses

“Christmas Wrapping” is another ‘80s holiday gem. The driving bass line, saxophone, and the sing-spoken pseudo-rap of lead singer Patty Donahue all combine to make a really great, if not a little off-beat, holiday jam.

“Christmas Time Is Here” – Vince Guaraldi Trio

Originating from A Charlie Brown Christmas, this jazzy tune is a great piece to put on to help relax during the holiday rush. You could go with the straight instrumental version or the version with vocals, but either way you’re getting something wonderful to listen to.

“Santa’s Coming For Us” – Sia

This is a newer offering to the holiday music canon, but it fits in perfectly. Sia brings her trademark style to a really upbeat and fun track that is sure to get continued play during the holiday season.

“Carol of the Bells” – Lindsey Stirling

Another new holiday song, this time from violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling. Here, she updates a traditional Christmas song, gives it a whole new energy, and helps it really come alive through her strings.

“Jingle Bells” – Gwen Stefani

Joining in with her own new Christmas album, Gwen Stefani puts forth a fun, jazzy version of this Christmas staple, marked with her signature vocal styling.

“Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano

With its driving rhythm and upbeat guitar melody, this song is another one that can add some energy and warmth to any place it’s playing.

“Step Into Christmas” – Elton John

Embodying the welcoming, friendly feelings that Christmas should contain, this song provides a great message for the holiday season while still getting your toes tapping.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Mel & Kim

This cover of the classic Brenda Lee song edges out the original because of the cute and funny interactions between Kim Wilde and Mel Smith throughout that help showcase how the holidays should be a fun time and not taken so seriously.

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” – The Jackson 5

The version takes the bland, nursery-rhyme feel of the original melody and brings in some funk and soul to bring a much more entertaining groove to any Christmas playlist.

Read more Holiday posts on ClicheMag.com

10 Songs From Our Christmas Playlist. Feature Image courtesy of Epic Records.