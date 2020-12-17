Black-Owned Businesses To Support This Christmas

With the holiday season just around the corner, checking your gift list is of the most importance. You can take care of that list with some of these black-owned businesses:

1. Telfar– Founded by black fashion designer Telfar Clemens, this brand has quickly risen in popularity over the last couple of months. Selling out within minutes of restocking, due to its limited supply and accessibility. Their most popular item which is their bags have even been on Oprah’s favorite things list.

2. TheNuBamboo– This brand which was created by Jusme Kamil makes handmade bamboo earrings. These handmade bamboo earrings add a bit of style to any outfit and come in various colors, sizes, and styles. They have been seen on Kehlani in her “Open(Passionate)” music video and Jackie Aina was seen sporting them on her Instagram.



3. Loudbrand Studios– Loudbrand was founded by British fashion designer Jedidiah Duyile. It is currently being run by a team of three black women with the aim of creating fashionable and sustainable clothing. Loudbrand rose to popularity after Kylie Jenner posted a picture of herself in one of their dresses.

4. MatteBrand– This black-owned business was founded by 24-year-old self-taught fashion designer and artist Brianna Wilson. Matte is a high fashion but simple clothing line that is often modeled by Wilson herself. This brand’s target audience is black women, and this can be seen in the neutral tones that are used throughout the Wilsons’ clothing line.

5. The Honey Pot Co.– The Honey Pot Co. is run entirely by women and was founded by Beatrice Feliu-Espada. This plant-based feminine care brand provides a healthy alternative to most feminine care products. The wide range of products are gynecologist approved and are completely natural.

6. Fenty Beauty– This beauty brand was founded by Rihanna in 2017. Fenty Beauty is most widely known for its wide and inclusive shade range. The brand includes everything from foundation to perfume and the price range of the products is accessible.

Images provided by Instagram and Getty Images