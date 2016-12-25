Five Albums You Need This Holiday Season

We’ve reached that time of year again. The time for hot cocoa, Christmas trees, and presents; the time for snow and books by the fire. Even with all of those lovely things, the Christmas holiday would not be complete without the right music. Music can set the tone for the holiday season. In fact, the right albums can make the wait for Santa and his reindeer that much more exciting and the wrong music can ruin the holiday entirely. We have compiled a list of five necessary albums/EPs this holiday season to keep you from making the wrong choice when it’s your turn to take the aux cord. This list is in no particular order, so feel free to mix and match. Happy Holidays!

Merry Christmas by Mariah Carey

This album is a must have for every Christmas, every year, forever. There is the cult classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” and nine other Christmas classics like “Joy To the World” and “O Holy Night,” Mariah Carey is the undisputed queen of Christmas. The holiday would not be the same without her whistle notes and amazing register.

Simply Christmas by Leslie Odom Jr.

The Tony Award-winning Hamilton star isn’t just good at playing and singing through the life of Aaron Burr. He masters and makes the Christmas classics his own. Our favorite songs on the album are “Winter Song,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Odom’s voice is as smooth as butter and wonderful to listen to. By the time you reach the last song, you’ll find yourself running to press the repeat button.

Christmas and Chill by Ariana Grande

Though the young pop star’s EP only came out in 2015, the six-track EP was an instant classic. Though the title may give you pause, hear us out. The EP opens with an intro that a slow beat before Ariana Grande comes in singing “Welcome to this Christmas / only comes one time a year / you don’t want to miss this,” which slides seamlessly into our favorite track “Wit It This Christmas.” The track uses bells as a backing instrument and it actually works well. The EP is all about cuddling up all winter and holiday season with your significant other and who would hate that?

The Preacher’s Wife Original Movie Soundtrack

Now, we know this isn’t technically a Christmas album, but it might as well be. The 1998 movie starred the late, great Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington and became an instant classic. A Christmas won’t go by if I don’t play the soundtrack straight through at least once. There is the favorite “I Believe In You and Me,” a song that can only be sung by Whitney herself. “Step By Step” follows and the track is upbeat and shares the message of going step by step until you get to where you want to be. All in all, the entire soundtrack is worth a listen a few times over. Go give this classic a try and thank us later.

My Kind of Christmas by Christina Aguilera

Though the album came out in 2000, we still listen to it every year. “The Christmas Song” is a staple and “Christmas Time” is, too. All of the classics are on this album too, but with the Christina flair. Say what you will about Christina Aguilera oversinging, but she made one heck of a Christmas album sixteen years ago.

Read more Music posts at Clichemag.com

Five Albums You Need This Holiday Season: Featured image courtesy of Ariana Grande