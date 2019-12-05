Here are few simple gift ideas for every budget this Christmas. Bright lights, excitement and heaps of decorations. Yes, it’s that time of year again. As fun as it can be, the run-up to Christmas leaves many of us feeling overwhelmed, fretting over what to buy, and for whom. And don’t even get us started on gift budgets. If you want to give a present that’s truly from the heart, though, you’re in luck.

Simply follow our three simple suggestions to master your Christmas shopping.

Charitable donations

Though it can sometimes seem like it, Christmas is not a commercial holiday – for most of us, it remains a time for giving and sharing. If you’re strapped for cash, but still want to buy something meaningful for your loved ones, why don’t you invest in a charity on their behalf? Your family or friends will no doubt be touched by the idea. In raising awareness for a good cause, you’ll be getting into the true spirit of Christmas.

Lunch or dinner date

Whoever said that a present has to be something you open? You can always give a close friend or family member the gift of time. An invitation to lunch or dinner in the near future can be just as meaningful as a present to unwrap. How about writing down a set of dates when you’re guaranteed to be free, and presenting it in a nice envelope? Your friend or relative will likely be touched by the sentiment – and it provides something to look forward to for the pair of you.

Photo album

Is there anything more nostalgic than a photo album? There’s something special about being able to look through captured memories with your own hands – in a sense, doing so allows us to relive precious moments from the past. So, why not create one for a loved one this Christmas? They’re bound to love it! Just think of the hours you’ll spend reminiscing over the happy times you’ve shared together.

Why stop at pictures, though? You could always share other mementos from key points in your relationship, like journey and concert tickets. Simply decorate the album with whichever souvenirs you see fit! Wrap it in elegant paper, and you’ll give this homemade gift a sense of glamour, as well as meaning.

Very often, finding the right gift all depends on who you’re buying it for – taste, after all, is subjective. But personalize any of our suggested ideas, and your friend or family member will most definitely be delighted with their present.

