Today we want to share with you the 7 best flower combinations for Christmas. If you’re like many of the moms searching for ways to keep your kids entertained as the pandemic rages on, you’ve likely taken to frequent outdoor walks. Perhaps you’ve found that all that time in nature has been uplifting for your little ones (and yourself). That’s no surprise; science has proven time and time again that being outdoors, and more specifically, around plants and flowers, makes you feel better.

So with Christmas fast approaching, maybe you’re reconsidering your holiday design this year. Colorful stockings, red and green string lights and Elf on the Shelf might still be your holiday fixtures, but what about incorporating some Christmas floral combinations, too? It might be exactly what everyone needs to muster some celebratory energy after such a hard year. We get the best flowers from Bouqs delivery service for decorating our homes, and these are some of our favorite combinations.

1. Red Roses and Hypericum Berries

We like red roses for a floral arrangement because they do double duty: they’re richly-colored and sophisticated enough for the adults to appreciate, and simultaneously cheery and Rudolph’s-nose enough for the kids to get on board with too. We like adding hypericum berries (also known as St. John’s wort) to most of our Christmas arrangements because it reminds us of a vase-friendly version of mistletoe.

2. White Roses and Hypericum Berries

If your family is more into the color of snow than Santa’s favorite reindeer, then switch out the red roses for white and be prepared for “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” to play in your head on repeat.

3. Red Tulips and Evergreen Leaves

There’s something about tulips that is so quintessentially sweet. Any floral combination that involves these blooms is bound to make you smile. And though you may think of them as a springtime floral, red ones paired with evergreen leaves make a surprisingly festive combination.

4. Pine cones and Greenery

Okay, this one might not be “floral,” but it is fun. A few pine cones combined with greenery (think cedar and myrtle) look surprisingly stunning together.

5. Red Anthurium and Greenery

If you live somewhere tropical, or wish you did, get your hands on a combination of red anthurium (sometimes called the flamingo flower) and greenery. You’ll be singing Mele Kalikimaka before you know it.

6. Sunflowers and Hypericum Berries

Nothing about this year has been traditional, so why should your Christmas bouquet be? Take some vibrant sunflowers and pair them with hypericum berries for a cheery, laid-back holiday look the kids will love.

7. Wreath with Pine cones

If florals aren’t your thing or you have an accident-prone kid at home, a tall vase of buds may not be your first choice. A wreath is a great, harder to knock down alternative and looks extra cute with pine cones tucked in.

After such a rough year, make holiday decorating simple for yourself this year. A few artfully-placed Christmas floral combinations can have a surprising impact. And all the time you save on decorating is perfect for lounging with a glass of wine and those cookies left out for Santa.

