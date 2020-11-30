Cliche Mag’s Holiday Gift Guide

And just like that, we’re wrapping up the year 2020. As we say goodbye to the fallen autumn leaves and pumpkin spice lattes, and hello to gingerbread cookies and Christmas trees, we’re now entering December knowing that the holiday season might be looking a little different this year.

Gathering in smaller groups may not be the ideal way to spend the holiday season, but there are ways to make up for not being all together eating a meal over the dining room table. While we may take the gift-giving season for granted, this year’s gifts should be especially meaningful in order to spread the love while social distancing.

These last few months have been anything but the ordinary, but one of the upsides to having a Corona-Christmas is that you don’t have to immerse yourself in the holiday chaos! No more shopping in crowded malls for the same old department store deals. This year, we will be shopping in our pj’s from the comfort of our own home.

We’re spreading lots of joy this year, especially online. If you haven’t thought much about what gifts you need to stock up on, no need to worry— Cliche has got you covered. Read on to check out what the Cliche team is buying this holiday season.

Hi everyone! My name is Rachel Wood, I am Cliche’s Beauty and Lifestyle Writer.

“Not to tip my own hat or anything, but over quarantine I would say I became a pretty savvy baker. All thanks to the love and nurturing of a sourdough starter, I was up at the crack of dawn every morning making homemade bread loafs, different flavored bagels and crisp baguettes with my baguette baker. This holiday season, I am determined to learn how to cook (of course, with the proper chic materials).”

The Always Pan from Our Place is all the rave this holiday season. This non stick pan acts as more than just a pretty piece of kitchenware. For just $95, you’re getting the ultimate all-in-one pan that will replace your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, and sauce pan!



Per usual, I’ll be decorating the dinner table this season. Setting the ambiance is important, ok? Elevate your holiday decor by freshening up your wine cabinet with these Crate and Barrel glasses.

I may want to learn how to cook, but hey— I’m still a beauty lover! To add onto the list of reasons why Biossance is one of my favorite skincare brands, they offer a variety of samples for customers to test out. This season I’ll be trying the resurfacing night serum, but I can safely recommend that their rosehip oil is a life saver!

Hi, my name is Pooja Subramanian, I am Cliche’s Music and Entertainment Writer.

“Since this holiday season will be a bit different, I’m really looking forward to a nice relaxing holiday season. I’m hoping to see some fun and beautiful holiday decorations on the houses near me because it’s one of my favorite parts of the season! Also, I’m looking forward to eating good food and watching some classic holiday movies with my family. I hope all of our readers have a safe, healthy and happy holiday season!”

This holiday season, I think it would be hysterical to order this custom dog portrait off Etsy. Pets are family, too!

I will be taking all precautions necessary to relax this holiday season. Perhaps with this Amazon paint by numbers kit!

Weighted blankets are really great, not only do they help maintain anxiety, they also help you get a much deeper sleep. I’ll be Amazon priming this one!

My name is Madhura and I am interning as an entertainment writer at Cliche.

“This holiday season, I look forward to enjoying some downtime with both my family and myself. I’m looking forward to cozying up on the couch to watch a good family movie. I am most definitely looking forward to continuing to read and write, mostly for myself. We are a family of foodies, so above all, I am excited to try out new recipes and fill up on indulgent meals.”

The Origins Skincare Bestsellers Set is the best of both worlds. It’s on the affordable side, yet totally luxurious. This one’s for the all the skincare lovers in your life.

David’s Chocolate Earl Grey Tea is for all the tea lovers of course. But it’s also for anyone that wants to cozy up with something fragrant and warm on cold holiday mornings or nights… or really any time of the day. Anytime is indeed tea time!

There’s nothing better than a good old book to settle down with during the holidays. December is always family time, but there’s no harm in sparing a moment for yourself with a satisfying, Christmas-themed book! I highly recommend Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot’s Christmas.



My name is Livia Caligor, I am Cliche’s Art & Culture Writer.

“Born and raised in New York, I remember my mom and I would spend the holiday season visiting the beautiful window installations at 5th Avenue department stores, roaming the Columbus Circle holiday market, and building snowmen in Central Park. I’ve realized that what I cherish about these memories are not just the intricate lights and seasonal treats, but the festive family time it fosters. Things will likely be different this year amidst the pandemic, but I look forward to recreating these experiences within my bubble at home. As a college student, especially amidst the pandemic, time at home is rare, so I am excited to devote the holiday season to going home and spending time with my family.”

I am excited to give this Gingerbread House set, which is allergen-friendly, to my family, and spend the holidays building one together.

I would love to gift my friend a vibrant block-print holiday scarf.

I am loving these Dauphinette quirky, one-of-a-kind fruit earrings.

My name is Erin Watson and I am a lifestyle writer at Cliche.

“I’m looking forward to watching Hallmark Christmas movies with my family and eating a ton of badly decorated sugar cookies!”

Cozy up with this Amazon essential. I couldn’t live without mine!

There’s something about a personalized charcuterie board that just sits right with me. I know my mom would love it! Thanks for the idea, Etsy.

A perfect gift for a friend or sibling would be a ring with their birth flower on it. Such a cute idea I saw on Etsy that isn’t your zodiac sign!

My name is Julie Ham and I’m currently a writing intern.

“Admittedly, this holiday season I’m most looking forward to shopping for holiday gifts. I’ve always loved the process of gift-giving: the thinking of the perfect gift based on someone’s characteristics and person, it’s a psychological puzzle that I love solving. And this year, I have more time than ever to find the perfect gift for my friends and families.”

This Morphe palette will allow me to test out my makeup skills! I’m looking forward to seeing some bold colors.

There’s nothing better than sitting by the fire with a good book in hand! I recommend this one from Barns and Noble.

I love Baggu! I never go anywhere without my reusable bags. They’re light and chic, what more can you want?

My name is Quavondo Nguyen, I am Cliches Editor-in-Chief

“To be honest, I’m looking forward to the vaccine. Although I doubt that it will arrive by the holiday season. 2020 has been a year to forget, but luckily I sense an upswing starting with the election. Our country was teetering on a societal collapse.”

To pass time in isolation, I found that these Buffalo puzzle pieces fit well together. Some jigsaw puzzles aren’t cut as well so it leaves you second guessing where the piece goes.

With quarantine, I’ve been working on the house more and find it frustrating when you don’t have the right tools for the job. You can basically fix anything with this Zoopy product in hand!

Images Credits are provided in links and are copyrighted by the original owners.

Other images are provided by Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/_HCpwe1-Prc