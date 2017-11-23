Thanksgiving is all about two things: good company and delicious food. The holiday is so beloved because it’s a time to get together with the people you love in life and celebrate with traditional cooking (and ok, some people also say it’s a great time to get together and watch football). However, perhaps the only thing we love more than Thanksgiving dinner and family games is the dessert. Whether you are cooking yourself this year or want to recommend a dish to your host (“Please, mom!”), here are some tasty dessert recipes perfect for Thanksgiving dinner and the rest of the holiday season that we found on Delish.com.

Pumpkin Pie S’mores

This child-friendly Pumpkin Pie S’mores recipe is both tasty and fun to make, no campfire required (unless you absolutely can’t resist).

Apple Crisp Cookie Cups

Here’s another child-friendly take on classic apple pie: Apple Crisp Cookie Cups! Since the ingredients include rolled oats, it’s kind of healthy, right?

Sweet Potato Pie

Serving sweet potato pie on Thanksgiving is a tradition in my family, and this marshmallow-topped recipe is one you can’t ignore.

Caramel Apple Cake

Forget your basic apple pie; this caramel apple cake is a new twist on an old favorite.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

For all the candy lovers out there, this one is for you. Get your cheesecake and Reese’s peanut butter cup fix in one delicious dessert.

Pumpkin Cannoli

Instead of your traditional pumpkin pie, why not mix it up? These pumpkin cannolis are perfect finger foods that are delicious to boot.

Caramel Apple Crescents

This quick and easy dessert is just as tasty as it looks. Treat yourself to these flaky caramel apple crescents and top them off with a small scoop of vanilla bean ice cream!

Which Thanksgiving desserts are a tradition in your family? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

Images courtesy of Delish