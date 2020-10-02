As we head into fall, we are pretty sure that a lot of you are getting ready for autumn holidays at home. With a lot of people still working from home or otherwise practicing social distancing, it’s a great time to start thinking about upcoming autumn holidays. There are so many fun and exciting things to do during the fall. For many of us, fall is our favorite season. Cooler weather, beautiful scenery, great autumn holidays and a chance to indulge in some fun fall activities. When we talk about autumn holidays, we always think about Halloween and Thanksgiving. We were surprised to find these perfect hobby lobby coupons where you can get a whopping 40% off highest-priced item. Let’s jump in and get your creative juices flowing for spending your splendid autumn holidays at home.

Fun Fall Activities

There are so many fun fall activities that you can do at home. These day’s so many of us are now spending more time with family which is the perfect situation for the entire family to enjoy these fun fall activities.

Halloween Crafts for Kids

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s extremely easy to get kids interested if you have some exciting for them to do until its time for costumes and candy. Here are a few ideas for Halloween crafts.

Here are a few ideas:

Paint pumpkins: Kids love playing with paint so why not have fun painting pumpkins. Use lots of different colors and ask them what ides they have about what to paint on the pumpkins. You can even have them glue cut out shapes to glue onto the pumpkin.

Stress balls: Sounds a little strange but these are actually pretty cute. Grab some orange balloons, fill them with a hand full of rice and tie them. Next just decorate the balloon with some creepy and scary Halloween faces.

Popsicle stick haunted house: These make for awesome Halloween house decorations. Use popsicle sticks to create the base, roof and windows of the haunted house. You can paint them different colors or add halloween stickers to add character.

Lollipop Ghosts: Lollipop ghosts are are a cool looking craft and super easy to make. All you need is:

Kleenex tissues

Round lolly pops

Black sharpie

Tiny hair elastics

Thin orange and black ribbon

Thanksgiving Activities



Thanksgiving is the most popular autumn holiday so let’s check out some super awesome activities that you can do at home to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Here are a few ideas:

Serve dinner inside mini pumpkins: Might take a little creativity but you can start by buying miniature pumpkins and cleaning out the insides after cutting off the tops. A few dinner ideas to fill the pumpkins include:

Rice and polish sausage bits

Stuffing and Italian sausage

Pumpkin cheese bowls

Creamy pumpkin cheesecake

Mini pumpkin pies

Spiced creme brulee

Here are some other create ideas for getting ready for autumn holidays at home:

Pumpkin carving contest: fun for the entire family and a great way for everyone to carve a pumpkin to display outside your home.

Host a bonfire or festive party: Invite your neighbors and closets friends over for a fall bonfire. Roast hotdogs, marshmallows and warm up with hot chocolate and apple cider. If a bonfire isn't possible, then a festive party with traditional fall picnic dishes is an option.

Bake autumn inspired cookies: have fun creating pumpkin, ghosts and bat carved sugar cookies that everyone will love.

Make Halloween costumes: the best thing about halloween is of course the costume. Instead of buying a costume, trying making a costume at home.

An out of this world Thanksgiving dinner: Thanksgiving only happens once a year and it's the perfect time to spend time with family and give thanks for everything you are thankful for. Thanksgiving has always centered around cooking and enjoying great food. Recipes that have been passed down through generations take center stage.

We hope you enjoyed all of these great ideas. Hopefully they will inspire you to think outside the box this year when getting started with autumn holidays at home.

