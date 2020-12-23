Gift Guide-10 Gifts for your Girlfriend Under $100

Girlfriend Gift Guide

Gift guides can prove to be exceptionally helpful, especially with the holidays rapidly approaching. Today, I would like to share with you 10 gifts for your girlfriend under $100. One of these gifts are sure to make your girlfriend feel special without hurting your wallet.

Beauty Gift Ideas

1. Maison Francis Kurkdigian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil – $95

Maison Francis Kurkdigan Baccarat Rouge 540 is a scented body oil. This perfumed body oil is a light, non- greasy formula and provides an irresistible texture on the skin. It qualifies as a gift for you and your girlfriend, because it will make your girlfriend smell like a dream and you won’t be able to get enough of her.

2. Pure Silk Pillow Case – $89

Everyone knows how important it is for us girls to get our beauty rest. The Pure Silk pillow case will make your girlfriend’s beauty sleep elevated. The benefits include anti- aging, reduced friction on the hair throughout the night and help keep skin’s moisture locked in.

3. Grande Lash Liquid Gold Lash & Brow Serum Set- $95

The Grande Lash Liquid Gold Lash & Brow Serum set includes a lash and brow serum. These serums help grow lashes and brow hair for a fuller look. A great gift to help enhance your girlfriend’s natural beauty. These cult favorite serums promise longer and thicker eyelashes and eyebrows in 4-6 weeks.

4. REVLON One—Step Volumizer Hair Dryer – $59.99

The Revlon One-Step hair dryer gives a salon quality blowout from the comfort of your own home and will save you a trip to the hair salon. This hair dryer promises a smooth blow out in up to half the time compared to a typical blowdryer. It gives you the power of a dryer and volume of a styler!

5.TOM FORD Soleil Blanc Body Oil & Lip Set- $80

The Tom Ford body oil & lip set allows you to try luxury products at a reasonable price. The body oil gives a luminosity to the skin and a white floral fragrance. The lip color provides a coral sheen and is infused with cocoa butter to help saturate the lips in moisture.

LifeStyle Gift Ideas

6. Flawless Beauty Fridge- $59.99

The Flawless Beauty Fridge is a skincare junkies dream! Girls know it is easy to become addicted to skincare and our collection tends to grow rapidly. This fridge is a great way to keep all of her favorite skincare products organized. Especially if her skincare is causing clutter and taking up “your side” of the sink!

7.X Sivan Ayla Havana Hoops- $75

Gold hoops are a staple and these earrings would make a great addition to any girl’s jewelry collection. These gold hoops have a classic look and your girlfriend will get plenty of use out of them.

8.LARQ Self-Cleaning water bottle- $95

Hydration is the most important beauty hack for plump and youthful skin. The LARQ self-cleaning water bottle makes staying hydrated easier than it has ever been. No more wasteful plastic bottles and no need to clean reusable ones either!

9. Hollywood Touch Duotone LED Makeup Mirror- $76.99

The Hollywood Touch mirror is the perfect makeup mirror to get ready in. This LED makeup mirror will take any woman’s vanity to the next level. This mirror has dual light color temperature with a soft touch sensor switch, just one tap to go from warm light to cool daylight white.

10. Harry & David Wine & Cheese Pairing Club 3 Month Subscription- $99.99

Who doesn’t love a good wine and cheese pairing? Harry & David Wine offers a three -month subscription to their wine & cheese pairing. During these times, going out to dinner is not always an option and this an excellent way to spice up a dinner at home.