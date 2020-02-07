Your Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

We know you have all been waiting for this years Valentine’s Day gift guide. It’s that magical time of year again—love is in the air! If you’re wanting to really wow your loved one this Valentine’s Day, look no further than our collection of stunning handcrafted jewelry.

The History of Valentine’s Day

Where did Valentine’s Day come from? The earliest traces of the holiday lie in an Ancient Roman festival called Lupercalia. Lupercalia was an important festival: the festival of fertility. To celebrate, priests would take the hide of a sacrificed goat and gently slap women and crops to bring them fertility in the coming year.

Thankfully, the goat hides have been left in years past. In the Middle Ages, February 14th was thought to signal the beginning of birds’ mating season. English poet Geoffrey Chaucer is often noted in the evolution of Valentine’s Day. Some say he is the first to associate love with St. Valentine’s Day in his poems “The Parlement of Foules” and “The Complaint of Mars.” Shakespeare, of course, popularized this connection as well.

Valentine’s Day as we know it began to be celebrated in the UK around the 17th century. It started in the US around the early 18th century. It’s become a special day to tell our loved ones just how much they mean to us. Many people exchange cards, chocolates, flowers, and, of course, jewelry as tokens of affection. Valentine’s Day is mostly celebrated in the UK, US, Canada, Mexico, France, and Australia, but more and more people across the world are joining in on this Day of Love!

Valentine’s Day Gifts She’ll Love

Finding the perfect gift to sweep your lady off her feet might seem like a daunting task. But don’t fret—we’re here to help!

If you’re looking for a gift for your girlfriend or wife, our gorgeous, handcrafted heart necklaces will be her dream come true. A heart necklace or pendant is such a romantic symbol. They’re a daily reminder that your lady holds your heart. Choose a heart necklace with a rosy-hued tourmaline or breathtaking, picture-perfect garnet for added romance.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with stunning morganite jewelry. This soft pink gemstone is the true queen of romance, and its luxurious hue will perfectly complement everyone. Pick out a pair of morganite earrings to brighten her eyes, or choose a morganite pendant that will make her feel like a princess. For added luxury, pair morganite with rose gold and sparkling diamonds.

If your lovely lady usually sports a simpler look, we offer a collection of minimalist heart necklaces, too—in white, yellow, or the ever-popular rose gold. These little necklaces are the perfect balance of trendy and timeless. This makes them a great surprise for the wife that already seems to have everything. Our minimalist heart necklaces will remind her every day, not just Valentine’s Day, of how much she means to you.

Or, if you’ve found the one you love, why not take the next step this Valentine’s Day? There’s no better way to celebrate the most romantic day of the year than with a proposal! With our collection of engagement rings, no matter which ring you pick, you’re sure to sweep her off her feet. Choose from our diamond engagement rings for a classic look. Or, perhaps leap for a little spontaneity with a Valentine’s-Day-inspired rosy-hued stone like a pink diamond, morganite, or tourmaline.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Of course, we can’t forget the men this Valentine’s Day! Men’s jewelry may seem like a nontraditional gift, but what better way to tell your man you love him than with a handsome gift that will last a lifetime. If you’re looking for a gift for your boyfriend or a gift for your husband, browse our collection of gold chains. Gold chains are often very meaningful to men and become a source of pride. Our gold chains are handcrafted for style and durability, so his Valentine’s Day gift can be passed on to generations to come.

Valentine’s Day could also be the perfect time to update a husband’s wedding ring. Perhaps his ring is looking a little worse for wear, or you just want to show him that you’re still committed to your lifetime love. Our collection of men’s rings has all the classic styles in yellow, white, and rose gold. We also offer rings with more modern finishes for those that like to be a little unique.

Gifts for Your Little One

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of love—not just between partners, but between parents and children, too. Parents often use Valentine’s Day as an occasion to give daughters their first piece of jewelry.

Check out our collection of children’s jewelry that’s perfect for your little angel. We offer precious earrings in fun shapes like stars, clovers, hearts, and triangles, as well as diamond earrings that will make her feel like the princess that she is. Our small heart necklaces will also make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your little girl.

A Time to Celebrate Timeless Love

Jewelry is an extremely meaningful Valentine’s Day gift. That’s why we pride ourselves in our craft, especially on this enchanting day. Call us hopeless romantics, but it is our joy to play a part in your love story. We wish you all the love this beautiful Valentine’s Day!

