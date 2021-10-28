Today we want to share some incredible Halloween party must haves. As all of you Ghouls and Goblins prepare for the spookiest day of the year, make sure your bar cart is stocked and ready! BACARDÍ rum is serving up skele-fun cocktails sure to bring out your wild side! Whether you’re entertaining guests at home or getting ready for a spooky night out on the town, BACARDÍ has everything you need to celebrate Halloween right this year!

Say R.I.P. to your haunting cocktail habits and conjure up a new brew with these four BACARDÍ cocktail recipes. These scary-good recipes are made with the new limited-edition bottles of BACARDÍ Superior, BACARDÍ Spiced, BACARDÍ Limon, and BACARDÍ Coconut. Enjoy two new BACARDÍ cocktails, the Bat Brew and Diablo Colada, as well as old haunts – The Goblin and Blood Moon – to tickle (or torture) your taste buds this spooky season.

Re-entering the costume contest this year is the new limited-edition, haunted BACARDÍ Superior Rum bottle! The beloved bottle has traded its glow-in-the-dark jack-o-lantern smile for a frightful bat swarm! Back for a limited time with a new design, this bottle is the perfect gift for your Halloween-loving friends or to bring to a costume party to concoct BACARDÍ cocktail potions that creep it real this Halloween season!

If you want to make your Halloween one to remember, try out one of these delicious BACARDÍ cocktail recipes! Remember to keep it spooky & always drink responsibly!

The Goblin

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Superior

1 oz Lime Juice

½ oz Midori

½ oz Reàl-Coco

½ oz Pineapple Juice

Pineapple wedge as garnish

Instructions: Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge. Enjoy!

Blood Moon

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Limon

½ oz Monin Blood Orange Syrup

½ oz Lime Juice

2 oz Ginger Beer

Blood orange slice and amarena cherry as a garnish

Instructions: Shake the first three ingredients with ice and strain into a Collins, highball, or pint glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a blood orange slice and an amarena cherry on a cocktail pick. Enjoy!

Bat Brew

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Coconut

1 oz Cold Brew

¾ oz Monin Vanilla Syrup

Instructions: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass or serve chilled in a shot glass. Enjoy!

Diablo Colada

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Spiced

1 oz Reàl-Coco

1 oz Pineapple Juice

3 Frozen Blackberries

1-3 Dashes Bittermens Hellfire Shrub

1 Dash Cholula Hot Sauce

½ cup Ice

Blackberries and pineapple fronds as garnish

Instructions: Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth and pour into a Collins, highball, or hurricane glass. Alternatively, shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a glass filled with crushed or pebble ice. Garnish with three blackberries on a cocktail pick and three pineapple fronds. Enjoy!

