The neighborhoods are filled with soft lights and bright lawn ornaments, peppermint is added into everything, and holiday classics are playing on the radio. We say it every year, but we’ll say it again: my, how fast the holidays have come. As we fill our handbags with shopping lists, try to score the best deals out there, and decorate our homes in time for our family visits, it’s quite incredible how we even manage to get gift shopping done. If you’re not an early bird who gets everything crossed off their list by the end of November (guilty as charged), don’t stress yourself out over it. We completely understand how nerve-wracking this time of year can be, but remember it is also the most wonderful time of year. Keep your holiday cheer in full motion—even as you’re fighting your way to grab that last limited edition lipstick set on sale—with our holiday beauty gift guide for every makeup lover, junkie, shopaholic, or whichever term of endearment you call them, in your life. Whether it’s this season’s most sought out perfume or the must-have metallic shadow to wear on New Year’s Eve, we’ll help make every beauty babe you love be giddy with joy when she opens up your gift. Just be sure to tell her it’s from you to them and from us to you. *Wink, wink*





Doucce’s Winter Gift Set, $76, www.doucce.com

Your makeup essentials—from lipstick to eyeshadows to blush—are all set to gift in a festive red travel makeup pouch. All you have to do is just add a bow on top.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit in Ultimate Glow, $45, www.sephora.com

A beauty babe can never have too much glow, especially during the holidays.

Making Faces by Kevyn Aucoin, $16.05, www.barnesandnoble.com

Skincare, hair products, cosmetics, and perfumes aren’t the only thing you can gift a lover of beauty. This book by makeup legend Kevyn Aucoin is something we’ll treasure as much as our favorite highlighter.

Grande Hotel Cafe, $49, www.toofaced.com

Not only is this the cutest gift set ever, but it’s filled with plenty of goodies that would cure beauty tooth.

Honest Beauty Rose Gold Glimmer Kit, $35, www.ulta.com

Rose gold + glitter. Enough said.

Bite Beauty Best Bite Redux, $25, www.sephora.com

NARS Mind Game Velvet Lip Glide Set, $45, www.sephora.com

We couldn’t pick just one lip set, so I’ll leave the decision up to you. Don’t worry—either or is a win in our book!

CHANEL Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum, $72, www.sephora.com

A little Chanel is just good for the soul.

La Mer Mini Miracles Duo, $85, www.shopnordstrom.com

The best makeup application starts with fresh skin. Any beauty babe would appreciate this thoughtful gift.

