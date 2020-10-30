Thanks Tik Tok for introducing me to the perfect fall beverage.

Don’t show up empty handed to this weekend’s cocktail hour. As Halloween is creeping up quickly, trying to find the perfect fall beverage that everyone will love can seem impossible. It wasn’t until one crisp, fall evening where a Tik Tok notification appeared out of nowhere and it turned out to be my saving grace. No longer am I worried about what to bring to the next holiday party this season because the ingredients to this easy to follow, step-by-step Tik Tok cocktail are already in my pantry. Introducing, the ultimate fall old fashioned.

This fall beverage satisfies that evening sweet tooth without having to indulge in all the candy. It’s combination of mulling spices and apple cider gently cuts out the bitter aftertaste that some of us newly-whiskey drinkers don’t long for. Although some don’t like to admit it, I’m not ashamed to say I prefer a sweet and decorated cocktail. That’s why this Halloween is the perfect excuse to step up your autumn cocktail game and get creative because this is too easy to pass up.

No bartender training necessary. Yep— that’s right! Even a cocktail rookie could perfect this recipe in just one take. All you have to do is follow the five steps below and watch @spiritedla’s Tik Tok for some fall-themed inspiration.

Here’s what you need:

1 Cup of Apple Cider

1 Cup of Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup of Mulling Spices

2 1/2 oz of Bourbon

A Dash of Orange Bitters

OPTIONAL: Apple Slices, Orange Slices, Cinnamon Stick

STEP ONE:

After you’ve assembled all your ingredients, you’re going to start by making a syrup. Gather your finest pot, add a cup of fresh apple cider to a simmer and then slowly add in a cup of brown sugar.

STEP TWO:

Once that is mixed together in the pot, add in a quarter cup of mulling spices and allow the mixture to simmer for five minutes while stirring occasionally.

STEP THREE:

Once your timer goes off, strain the mixture into a glass and allow it to cool.

STEP FOUR:

In a separate glass filled with ice, add in half an ounce of the syrup mixture and two and a half ounces of the bourbon of your choosing.

STEP FIVE:

In that same glass, add in two dashes of apple and two dashes of orange bitters. Stir well before pouring and garnishing!

OPTIONAL STEP SIX:

For optional garnishing, you can add sliced apples or oranges to perfect that dreamy, fall old fashioned!

Thanks @spiritedla for the tip, enjoy!

Photo by Olenka Sergienko from Pexels