Love is in the air this year. Starting off 2021 with love and appreciation for one another has been the glue that is holding us together during times like these. The pandemic and election has taken a toll on all of us, but nothing brings a bigger smile to one’s face than the gift of love.

While the Tiffany blue box is a signature (and safe) Valentine’s Day gift, there are so many styles, selections, and stores to choose from. If you’re not ready to pop the question, a romantic gesture in $260 or less will always suffice. That’s right, no ring or excessive spending necessary.

If you want to find a gift that is simple, but still gets the job done— one of the five Valentine’s Day items below might just be the perfect match for you. Shopping online this year for gifts may be temporary, but showing love to some of our favorite brands will never go out of style.

We’re here to help! From earrings to bracelets, we at Cliche have you covered. Read on to check out the top jewelry gifts for women this Valentine’s Day.

Tiffany Beaded Bracelet, $175

Nothing says I love you like the gift of a Tiffany Blue box. The bright red heart is just the perfect touch to top off your romantic holiday. You’ll remember it forever with this stackable beaded bracelet.

Alison Lou Heart with Arrow Stud, $255

Emojis are brought to life with the help of Alison Lou. Instead of sending it through iMessage, try sending it in the form of 14K gold and custom pink and light blue enamel. That’ll surely top last years long-distance letter.

Nordgreen Rose Gold Infinity Watch, $209

There’s no better time to flaunt off a new watch, especially when it’s on theme with the holiday. This rose gold Nordgreen watch is a timeless, staple piece that you need not only for Valentine’s Day. Grab it wile you can, it won’t last long!

Alex and Ani ‘You’re My Lobster’ Duo Charm Bangle, $44

In the love language of Ross and Rachel, saying “you’re my lobster” is just as meaningful as those three little words that we so long for on this one day of year. If you’re looking for a quirky, inside joke type of gift that doesn’t break the bank, we hope this FRIENDS referenced bangle will do the trick!

Kate Spade Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant, $58

Simple, small, and gold— a Valentine’s Day gift success story if I’ve ever heard one! This Kate Spade bestseller is surely one to add to your basket if you’re in a pickle and need a quick (yet meaningful) Valentine’s Day present.

Images provided in links; @alisonlou Instagram, Tiffany&Co, Alison Lou, Nordgreen, Alex and Ani, Kate Spade.