5 Places for Interior Design Inspiration

Ever since I received the keys to my first home I’ve been on a home decor craze. To be honest, I’ve been reaching for kitchen goods, flowers, vases, wall hangs and more instead of fashion and beauty picks. I know—who is this woman and what have you done with Cliche’s Beauty Director? Trust me, I’m still me, just with a new obsession that you’ll want to join me in after you read this. I get my interior design inspiration from so many outlets, but most specifically from Pinterest and YouTuber Kate Spiers of Katelavie. When decorating, I try to create a balance between an effortless, rustic, artistic and playful living space. I alternate little details throughout the seasons, some of which include adding artificial flower bouquets for spring, warm tones for fall and fairy lights for winter. Now you may be asking what about summer? For this season of sunshine I’m gravitating towards fruit prints, wicker baskets, orange + pink combinations and stripes. Are you feeling the vibes?

With all the decoration updates that can happen within a year, keeping it affordable, while paying those bills, is a must. Over the past year I’ve found spots that let me make the most of my buck with high-quality and cutesy decor. Don’t allow yourself to be duped by expensive ones that are marketed all over social media. If you’re looking to make your summer home decor as hot as can be, without breaking a sweat, take a browse for places + items you’ll want to call home sweet home.

HOMEGOODS

My #1 spot for finding an incredible bargain is HomeGoods hands down. Not every HomeGoods is a winner though. You have to check the ones near you all out to see which is the best to go to find a steal. Personally, I have been to probably 5 around me and 2 out of the 5 are sure winners. Visiting during early store hours or on weekdays is better too so you don’t have to deal with so much foot traffic. You want to take your time to peruse every aisle without feeling rushed as you move items to and fro. Some of my favorite finds here include candles, artificial flowers, stationary, baskets, rugs and furniture!

H&M

A recently new spot added to my list that is well deserved. I know, H&M, who would’ve thought? Don’t let your expectations fool you though. H&M has some of the cutest and trendiest pieces at prices that will make you want to add more than 1 of the same item to your cart. +10 please! Being a primarily fashion company makes them stand out. They always know what’s going to be “in style” before it even hits the market. I like to check out everything on their app. It’s way easier to navigate than their site I think, and you can easily see what’s new with just a tap of your nger. I recommend their vases, kitchen items and decor.

TARGET

We all saw this one coming. Target is the suburbs fancy version of a Trader Joe’s meets K-Mart and none of us are mad at it. This spot will never get old, especially since it is always creating new store brands! Wondershop, Threshold, Hearth & Hand and more are exclusively Target owned and certainly keep us visiting every chance us decor-crazers get. One of my own Target secrets (although this may not be much of one if you already know) is to always check out their “dollar section” located near the entrance. It may appear to be a hurricane of mix & match items, but if you look, they include adorable items for so cheap. Think of office supplies, outdoor decor, pottery and even letter boards.

MICHAEL’S

Not only can you buy supplies to create what they offer here, but you can purchase eye catching, artsy decor that’s almost always marked down. Michael’s is the bee’s knees for random discounts (i.e. spring black friday, anyone?) and making it known that they have them too (just ask their cashiers during checkout!). Recently, I bought a basket full of artificial flowers at my local Michael’s, all for 40% off. With them I created spring wreaths and added hues of oranges, pinks and yellows all over my living space. My rule of thumb for when visiting: Plan ahead. You don’t want to go here without an idea of what you want/want to create. Things can easily get out of hand and sooner than later you’ll be walking out with pipe cleaners, beads, paint and candy that you don’t know why you have.

AMAZON

Amazon has become a go-to for me, especially when I need something in a jiffy. It’s much more than just an e-retailer that you can order toilet paper or cat food from and have it delivered the next day if you’re in a hump. Amazon has a plethora of one-of-a-kind, quirky items that can make your home feel as unique as you. I enjoy constantly searching to find “the one” to add to my home knowing that I can have it at my doorstep same-week. It’s exciting and nerve wracking all at the same time, but that’s what I like to call the thrill of the hunt. Check out their “Amazon Explore” page usually highlighted at the top of their home page. It includes a lot of interesting items gathered from your recent searches you may have never thought to see.

Read more Home Decor articles at ClicheMag.com

5 Places for Interior Design Inspiration. Image Credits: H&M, Target