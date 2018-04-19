We’re well into 2018 and it looks like industry experts and designers are taking a leaf out the 70’s book. This year’s designs are dominated by earthy tones, soft color and strong shade pairings, and luxurious textures. 7 Interior Design Trends To Lookout for In 2018.

Imperfection and rustic simplicity

Also called wabi-sabi, which means to embrace imperfection. This is becoming an increasingly popular wedding décor trend. Wear and tear, chipped wood, cracked walls, and anything that is handmade will work just fine. Since wabi-sabi is anti-consumerism, you can incorporate this trend into your home without having to spend a lot of money.

Indoor plants

Adding plants is one of the best ways to bring in a natural element to your décor. Plants tend to have a calming effect on people and can be used in almost any way, shape, and form. If you have a modern interior, for example, that requires simplicity, you can look at planters with clean lines and plants like succulents that have simple shapes.

Big wall art

This trend allows you to use your creativity, break some of the conventional rules of interior design, and embrace new and exciting proportions. By using big wall art, you can create a prominent focal point that can make your space seem bigger and less cluttered. Big wall art also fills your interior space to the brim with personality. The best part about this trend is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money. There are tons of stock images available online that you can buy and print on a canvas or wallpaper at your local printing business. Big wall art is definitely a part of the Interior Design Trends To Lookout for In 2018.

Tropical and floral patterns

Another simple way to incorporate nature into your décor is with tropical or floral patterns. This trend is easy to bring into your home with wallpaper or printed stock art containing oversized floral and leaf motifs. The goal is to add a beauty and a serene and calming presence to space. Combining the lines and colors of nature with art can help you achieve this perfectly.

Rugs

Flooring is a prominent consideration during interior design. Your floor is the visual foundation of your interior space and it should complement your design. Flooring is also the component of your interior design that are in constant use and should be of high quality. When considering flooring, practicality goes hand-in-hand with creativity. Rugs are the perfect way to provide your floor with an aesthetic appeal as well as protection. Oriental rugs are becoming popular as they are available in a wide variety of designs and sizes and are compatible with most interior design styles.

Dark woods

If you want to give your space a rich and warm element, you may want to look at dark woods. Furniture or boards made from, rosewood, walnut, or teak have been around for a long time, and you can easily incorporate them into any style of interior design, whether it’s modern, minimalist, traditional, or transitional.

Geometric shelves

Geometric shelves come in a wide variety of shapes and forms. It is the perfect way to add a special and angular look to a room. They can be designed and made to fit in a specific way, which is ideal for awkward or empty spaces like under a staircase or the wall above a couch. These shelves can be as small, simple, large, or complex as you like. Not only do they have a unique look, but they are also practical as they allow for the display of other types of décor and accessories like books, art pieces, or plants.

Images provided by Flickr CC License