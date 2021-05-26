Today we want to share some chic ways to add some flair to your hallway. Designing a home is a true form of artistic expression where decor trends and one’s personal flair merge beautifully to produce a space that is functional yet aesthetic. Each room and each corner of your house should be designed with thought and care, paying attention to the small details that really matter. While typically, the lounge, bedrooms, and kitchen get the most attention while decorating, a section of the house that is often ignored is the hallway.

A hallway is an entrance to your home, which means that it is the first space you and your guests will enter and see. Because it will set the tone for the rest of your house, it should be well-decorated and perfectly curated to exude a welcoming vibe.

Are you ready to revamp your hallway? It may sound like a tall order if you are unsure where to begin, but we have the perfect guide for you. Let’s talk about the different ways in which you can bring some much-needed flair to your hallway.

Adorn the walls with puzzle art

Picture frames are the best way to bring personality and character to just about any room. The same applies to the hallway. Imagine entering a house and being welcomed by a gallery wall full of interesting pictures. Not only does it spark curiosity, but it also looks visually appealing.

Consider building a gallery wall using carefully curated custom jigsaw puzzles with meaningful designs for a characterful addition to your hallway. Not only do they look good, but they are a great way to bring personality to the space. Look through the collection of your favorite photographs. Family photos, pictures from memorable days, and even scenic images from your favorite vacation can be taken and converted into puzzle pieces.

Once you do that, you can first spend quality time with your family piecing the puzzle together and then go ahead and get it framed. Go for different sizes to create the perfect collection and hang them on the wall of your hallway.

Think about the perfect furniture

Regardless of how big or small your hallway is, there are plenty of ways in which you can incorporate furniture pieces. The easiest way to achieve this is by looking for functional yet decorative elements so that they add significant value to the most compact of spaces.

A great idea is to place a mid century modern bench as an anchor piece for your hallway. Not only does this piece add a modern chic look, but it is, in fact, a smart storage solution as well. The bench can be used effectively as a seating option for wearing your shoes and can also be used to place storage items such as baskets or bags.

Placing such accent pieces in your hallway can make it come alive and draw all the right attention towards it. Items like the mid century modern bench are the perfect example of furniture that can create an artistic flow.

Brighten the space using wallpaper

Sometimes hallways tend to be an afterthought which may leave them appearing dull and drab, but there is plenty that can be done to fix this situation. You can quickly turn your hallway from drab to fab in no time using wallpapers. Given the fact that they can easily be removed, wallpapers are the easiest way to create a big impact without having to make a big effort.

Keeping the overall theme of your house in mind, let your imagination run wild and think about the different designs and patterns you can choose from. While the color scheme will depend on your taste and the palette of your house, we suggest that hallways are a great space to opt for darker shades to build depth and drama.

You can also play around with colors and keep the entire theme neutral, with the exception of one accent wall covered with bright, patterned wallpaper. If you wish to make a memorable statement, black and white stripes, floral prints, and bold designs that make use of animal motifs are some popular choices to choose from.

Bedazzle the space with the right flooring

The floor of your hallway leads to the rest of your house, so be sure to make the entry a walk to remember. The right flooring can bring so much energy to the space, so plan it out carefully for maximum impact.

Play around with tiles and the different colors and patterns they are available in. If you have a smaller area to work with, opt for neutral shades and large formats to make the space look bigger, and if you have a larger space available, then tiles with intricate patterns can be used to draw attention to the rest of the house.

If you want to avoid the costs of replacing the flooring altogether, then vinyl stickers are the best option for you. Available in many different colors, patterns, and textures, these stickers can easily be pasted on top of your existing tiles and peeled off if it’s time for a change. You can also play around with different materials by mixing and matching textures. For example, if your floor is tiled, you can throw in a rug or a runner along the length of your hallways to inject some warmth.

Play around with accessories

Once you have the overall layout and the main elements in place, you need to bring it all together using the perfect accessories. There are plenty of ways to incorporate accessories into your hallway, but it all depends on the space available and the overall theme of the space. We suggest that you should always go for accessories that are both functional and fashionable so that your space looks good while remaining practical.

Consider opting for a chic umbrella stand to optimize storage space. You can even place a stylish rod to hang small baskets that can hold outdoor clothing items like gloves and hats. This is a great way to keep your hallways decluttered at all times. After this, throw in a vase to hold fresh flowers for a pop of color and energy that is perfect to return home to. Consider placing an aromatic candle that gives off an exotic fragrance to calm your senses every time you return home.

Another great accessory is the classic mirror. Placing either round or full-length mirrors is a great way to open up a space. Because they reflect light, mirrors can create an illusion of a bigger area making them a perfect choice for narrow hallways. All of these ideas are minor additions and tweaks but can have an extremely positive effect on the overall vibe of the hallway.

Parting thoughts

Hallways are often the forgotten land when it comes to interior decor. While many spend time curating the main rooms of the house, they tend to ignore what is one of the most crucial spaces that really makes an impact, the entryway to your home.

To revamp your hallway you don’t need to go all out and make major changes, some simple tweaks and modifications can do the trick as well. Consider the design ideas we have shared with you and good luck decorating!

Read more home decor articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay