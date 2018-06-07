It’s no secret, the truth of the matter is that millennials are living small these days so why not take a few moments to check out some decorating ideas to make the most of your floor space. While some of us might fantasize from time to time about waking up inside of a large super stylish luxury home with his and her closets that only Hollywood could be proud of, most of us live in a more practical world where floor space is a necessity not a luxury.

People are buying smaller homes and it’s a trend that more and more price and environmentally conscience home buyers are embracing. In the past larger was typically considered better when searching for a home but economic, social and environmental issues have people wondering if they really need to pay more for a nice, safe home close to the necessities one needs. Smaller homes cost less with lowered utility and maintenance costs, take up a smaller footprint in the environment and are easier to maintain. Families can focus on what really matters without the distractions that come with having to maintain a larger home.

With these trends comes the exciting opportunity to decorate in a smaller space where one can add an abundance of personal touches using simple but visually appealing decorations. There are so many ideas out there for those of you that enjoy a small living space.

In most smaller living spaces the kitchen can often times be seen sharing space with the dining room. This type of open design focuses more on creating a larger multi-use living space versus than one that is separated by rooms. Downsize your appliances. Instead of using a full size over, opt for a smaller counter top oven that can still bake most foods but more importantly takes up less space and electricity.

If you are lucky enough to have a higher ceiling, you can easily take advantage of wall space in the kitchen by adding your cabinets on a single wall or utilizing open shelving for spices and smaller kitchen utensils.

You can also utilize a raised counter top to use like a dining room table and place stools on the opposite side where people can enjoy a compact but convenient eating space.

The next area we’ll focus on is the main living space where people congregate to watch television, entertain guests or relax and read a book. Here are some ideas that will help you get the most out of your living space and deliver major style. The most important aspect of any living room is that it exude a warm and cozy feeling. To accomplish this, keep your seating close together. Try using these large covers for your floor to instantly add additional seating and style in a small space.

Instead of having a large television stand or entertainment center, leverage the use of your wall. You can use recessed sections of your wall to place vases, lighting and family photos. Instead of a television stand, you can mount your TV to the wall to save space. If you are an avid reader, consider using an empty wall and transforming it into a wall of books. It will provide ample storage space for all of your books and will look visually stunning. This could easily become your most favorite room in your home. You can add keepsakes and valued treasures to some of the shelves to add a nice styling touch and enhance the overall decor.

Keep your living space exciting and alive. Try adding a tall floor plant or a large mirror behind your sofa. You can buy a stylish coffee table that has drawers or storage underneath. If you want to make the room feel and look bigger then it really is, you can try incorporating floor to ceiling curtains ff you are lucky enough to have a high ceiling. You can also use a large colorful rug to make the room look expansive and all encompassing.

As you can see, we love decorating ideas to make the most of your floor space. Remember to infuse your own personal style when decorating, especially in a small space where personalization and feeling comfy is super important. Don't be afraid to get creative and be sure to experiment. You just might find a style that you really like. A style that perhaps you never thought of before. Let us know how it goes.

Images provided by AJ Madison, Urban Outfitters and Pixabay CC License