Today we want to show you how to find a chest for your bedroom online. Bedrooms are made for relaxing at the end of a long, hard day. There’s nothing like finally making it to your bed and plopping down on it to relieve your stress. But if your bedroom is in disarray, you won’t be able to get much relaxing done. When clothes are scattered everywhere, and jewelry and makeup don’t have a dedicated space, it only adds to your stress when you enter the room.

That’s why you need to have the right storage options for your needs. There are different types of chests made to hold various clothing items. Selecting one means knowing what you want to store and how much space you have available.

Start with measuring the space you plan to place the chest, so you know what dimensions to keep an eye out for. Be sure not to place anything in front of the dresser that would block you from fully extending the drawers when you pull them out.

Chests are usually tall pieces that use vertical space versus horizontal space, though there are a few exceptions to that rule. They’re great as solo pieces when you don’t have much to fold and put away. They also complement dressers if you have a lot of clothing or share the space with someone else. It gives you both ample room for your items, so there’s no fighting over drawer space.

Click here: https://www.1stopbedrooms.com/bedroom/chests to find chests for bedrooms.

When it comes to size, you don’t want something too big as it will overwhelm the space. Purchasing one that is too small will make the room feel disjointed. Choose a size proportionate to the room and the other furniture.

Next, decide what you’re going to store in the drawers. If it’s the normal folded clothing, a standard chest will do the trick. For things like underwear, socks, or tee shirts, a lingerie chest will provide sufficient space. The drawers aren’t very deep, but the chest is rather tall and will fit nicely in a corner. That makes it ideal for smaller bedrooms or studio apartments with limited floor space.

Do you like to stream your favorite shows from the comfort of your plush bed? If so, a media chest adds enough surface area to the room for the television to sit on top. There’s an open shelf for your cable or streaming box so the wires can stay out of sight. The drawers are of standard depth and can hold clothes or other items you want to keep tucked away.

A gentleman’s chest with shelves is perfect for bulkier clothing or bed linens. If you already have a spot for them, you can get a gentleman’s chest with a bar to hang suit jackets, ties, dress shirts, and pants. Bachelor’s chests are smaller and typically have three to four drawers. Place them next to the bed and use the surface top as a bedside table. Whatever chest you choose should make life in the bedroom easier.

Read more home decor articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons