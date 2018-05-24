How Social Media can Inspire Your Interior Design

Social media has introduced us all to a whole new world online and, as part of that, a new window has opened into the world interior design. Now, if we wish, we can have an exclusive domain of designers and influencers filling our news feeds on a daily basis with their beautiful spaces and interior trends. Plus designers are continuing to act as the pioneers for our interior scene, it is bloggers and influencers that our taking everyday products to the people and creating content that inspires people. With that in mind, it is no wonder we are all turning into budding decorators and DIY addicts.

It is no surprise that Instagram is one of the main social media platforms for influencers. It can offer creative inspiration and is platform driven by visual imagery. With the app becoming the fastest growing social platform, a huge opportunity has presented itself for influencers to build a big following here.

As a marketing tool, Instagram allows an influencer to give their followers an insight to their personal life and for them to explore, see and read all about their beautiful homes. With still and moving images, followers can really ‘get inside’ an influencers home and find inspiration. Whilst doing so, this builds a relationship with the influencer and their audience (as well as promoting lots of different products too).

Here we have put together a handful of creative and clever social media influencers who you can learn from to enhance your interior design.

Emma’s Designblogg

Instagram: @emfex

A Stockholm based influencer, Emma allows you to get lost in hours of photographs of stunning interiors that are best described as Scandi-rustic. For soft minimalistic styles and functionalist beauty, this is the one for you.

Print & Pattern

Instagram: @printpattern

If you need wallpaper, fabric or wall illustration inspiration you can guarantee you’ll find it here. Combine both the blog and Instagram together and you’ll be overwhelmed with patterns that you can put into your home.

Habitually Chic

Instagram: @Habituallychic

Based in New York City, Habitually Chic is all about being modern with an uptown taste. From her Fifth Avenue apartment to her beautiful dressing-room, there’s much to be inspired by here. For all things fabulous, floral and bright, you won’t want to miss this account’s posts in your feed.

Jonathan Adler

Instagram: @jonathanalder

Looking at Jonathan Adler’s feed is like gazing into a fantasy of bright colours and styles from a diverse range of sources. Here you will learn how to mix together colours, prints and art in ways you never even dreamed off.

Apartment Therapy

Instagram: @apartmenttherapy

Keeping up with new trends, this is a small-spaced-focused account showing you everything from industry trade shows to fascinating before and after photos. It’s a great mix and gives you inspiration for your bedroom, office, living room and beyond.

So, whether you are seeking some inspiration to update your space or just fancy some interior escapism, these are the Instagram accounts that you need for inspiration.

