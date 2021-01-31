The best home items to buy on Wayfair that will elevate small spaces

Rumor: Small spaces are impossible to live in.

Fact: With the right home items, living in a small space can be what you treasure most.

There’s a lot of research and preparation that goes into decorating and furnishing an apartment. Recently, I had to choose between buying a coffee or dining room table because my dinky New York flat is extremely limited in space. While most people would get frustrated and think that the only way to survive would be to upgrade in size, I learned that there were ways to maneuver around my serious lack of storage and square footage.

If you’re wondering just how small of a space I’m talking about, picture this; there are no hallway closets for bath linens and miscellaneous products, no designated pantry space for snacking, and don’t even get me started on the 19 x 19 inch counter space I have for kitchen prep. Not only is my storage space extremely limited, but there simply isn’t room for everything. Living in a small space isn’t difficult, but having to pick out your most desired basic essentials, now that’s hard.

After making harsh decisions to pass on the larger home items, I quickly realized that deciding on a colored sofa was the least of my worries. I needed to get creative and fast. So, I decided to do a little research on how to properly decorate in order to spruce the place up, all while decluttering my living situation.

While mastering the phrase ballin’ on a budget, I turned to the most trustworthy online furniture and home-goods shop I could find that fit my style and pricing; cue Wayfair.

Home to the land of barginers, I naturally went straight to sale to see what the best deals were. Lucky for you, Wayfair’s extended their end of year clearance clear out sale to up to 60% off! I found five essential home items on sale that were without a doubt the best purchases I could have imagined for my small space. Read on to check out how these under $100 Wayfair items elevated my New York flat and created a storage-savvy apartment!

Drew Kitchen Cart, $83.99

This Drew Kitchen Cart is great for easy-access and visual storage. If you’re anything like me, coffee is a morning essential. Over the last few years, I have built up quite the collection of at-home coffee items: a French press, a pour over, a milk frother, various mugs, and so much more. This kitchen cart was a great way for me to display my coffee collection and keep everything organized.

2. Pot Hanger Rack, $49.99

Who says your kitchen appliances need to be stored away in a drawer? This attachable Pot Hanger Rack was such a fun and unique way for me to add a bit of spice to my kitchen! I never realized how fun it could be to build a collection of home items and actually want to put them out on display.

3. Removable Patterned Wallpaper, $1.09 / sq ft

This was hands down the most exciting purchase I made. There is nothing easier and more underrated than throwing in an accent wall in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. This Patterned Wallpaper doesn’t take up any space or damage the previous paint job. What more convincing do you need?

4. Tiered Side Table, $89.99

The best part about getting multi-tiered tables is that they provide extra storage. Display magazines, books, plants, and other home items you want to show off on this marble and gold side table for a more luxe look.

5. Asymmetrical Wall Mirror, $77.99

Out with the old and in with the new! Say goodbye to rectangle frames and try something a little more unique, like this Asymmetrical Mirror. Mirrors provide depth, and in a room where you try to salvage all the space you can get, adding a mirror to a wall is not only a nice touch, but a fun surprise every time you walk by.

Images provided by Wayfair.